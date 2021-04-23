"We're keeping it very simple," Gwen Stefani said of wedding plans while also dishing on the guests she and Blake Shelton plan to invite

Gwen Stefani Says She Would 'Love' to Have Adam Levine Perform at Her Wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is revealing new details about her upcoming wedding to Blake Shelton.

During Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the "Slow Clap" singer, 51, shared that while the couple doesn't already have a wedding singer picked out, she would "love" to enlist close friend (and former fellow Voice coach!) Adam Levine for their special day.

"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," Stefani told host Seth Meyers.

However, the artist explained that she doesn't think her reception will include a wedding band, explaining that she and Shelton may go in a different direction.

"I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she said. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple."

As for inviting other musicians to their wedding, Stefani said she doesn't expect the guest list to be filled with fellow artists.

"It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family," she explained. "We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun."

"But it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something," Stefani added.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

While appearing on Meyers' late-night show last December, the "God's Country" singer said, "I've decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

Shelton went on to say a Maroon 5 appearance may come with a bonus: "Their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception," he joked, to which Meyers replied, "You should just have them perform in a separate barn."

Back in March, Levine joined SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up where he responded to the idea of singing at Stefani and Shelton's wedding, to which he joked, "They can't afford me."

Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani From L to R: Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The 42-year-old musician went on to say that he "would love" and "be honored" to play at Shelton and Stefani's wedding. "They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody," he quipped.

He also joked about seeing Shelton telling Meyers that he was going to get Levine to perform at their wedding: "I'm sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f--- you, I'm not coming to play your wedding.' "

Though Shelton and Stefani are still ironing out the details of their nuptials, they have also gotten an offer from former Voice coach Miley Cyrus to be their wedding singer.