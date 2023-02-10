Gwen Stefani Responds to Kylie Jenner’s Sweet Throwback Clip of Them Singing: ‘Ur So Cute’

Kylie Jenner and Gwen Stefani are reminiscing about singing together.

On Thursday, Jenner, 25, shared a sweet throwback clip of herself on stage with Stefani, 53, finishing the lyrics to a line from her song "Hollaback Girl".

In the video, Jenner can be seen dancing on stage as she sits on a backing dancer's shoulders. Stefani then sings, "A few times I've been around that track so it's not just gonna happen like that," before pointing the microphone at Jenner who sings, "I ain't no Hollaback Girl, I ain't no Hollaback Girl."

"I will neverrrrrr get over this @gwenstefani 😫😫😫😫😍😍😍😍," wrote the makeup mogul as she posted the clip on her Instagram Stories. Responding to the adorable video, The Voice coach reposted it on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "ur so cute @kyliejenner !! 🫶🥰."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was just eight years old when she took part in the 2005 performance on Stefani's Harajuku Lovers tour, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Gwen Stefani and Kylie Jenner. Gwen Stefani Instagram

"My first concert ever was Gwen Stefani in 2005!" Jenner wrote in 2016 about the musical moment, per ET.

"During the 'B-A-N-A-N-A-S' part of 'Hollaback Girl,' she brought a bunch of girls onstage to sing with her," she continued. "One of her backup dancers put me on his shoulders and then Gwen put the mic in front of me to sing. I was so little! But it was cool because I ended up going on Gwen's concert DVD, 'Harajuku Lovers Live'."

Kylie Jenner. Gwen Stefani Instagram

It's not the first time we've got to hear mom of two Jenner's singing voice.

In 2019, she became the subject of a viral meme after simply singing "rise and shine" to her daughter Stormi Webster, then-20 months, in a video during a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

The Kardashians star concluded the YouTube clip by showing off her child's dedicated playroom at the Kylie Cosmetics offices. As she flipped the light switch on, the reality star greeted her daughter in her cot with the words with a slight sing-song jingle.

Even Ariana Grande was a fan, with the superstar singer asking Jenner if she could sample it in a song on her Instagram Stories. "Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I'm in music video," Jenner jokingly responded.