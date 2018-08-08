Gwen Stefani Rakes In $5.5 Million with Las Vegas Residency over 12 Shows

Gwen Stefani is a success in Sin City!

According to Pollstar, the three-time Grammy Award winner, 48, has already raked in $5.5 million with her 12-show run of “Just a Girl,” the rocker’s residency at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.

“I just gotta take a second to actually believe this is happening,” she told her fans ahead of opening night. “Imagine, I’m just a girl from Orange County in Anaheim, California, and never in my wildest dreams could I imagine that I’d be doing my own Vegas residency.”

In addition to playing her biggest No Doubt and solo hits, Stefani has also subtly incorporated her happy love life into the concert.

In fact, the star appeared to pay homage to her boyfriend Blake Shelton by dressing in a cowgirl outfit for “Make Me Like You,” a song she previously revealed was inspired by her country star beau.

Gwen Stefani Todd Stefani

“I see a lot of admiring eyes on my sparkles. I know, it’s ridiculous,” Stefani said on opening night. “You don’t know what it’s like to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton. It’s like my fantasy come true.”

Stefani’s “Just a Girl” production is set to return in December for a four-show run leading up to New Year’s Eve and will resume in February for a string of nine shows through March.

The singer’s family has also been fully supportive. Prior to kicking off the residency, her 12-year-old son, Kingston, texted the singer: “Break a leg, Mom. I love you.”

And on opening night, Stefani’s 4-year-old son Apollo sat with Shelton in the audience to watch mom perform.

Shelton, 42, previously joked that his attendance at his girlfriend’s shows reached stalker-level after he attended her first three performances.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

And while celebrating the opening of his new restaurant and bar Ole Red Nashville, he gushed about finding happiness with Stefani.

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” The Voice coach told PEOPLE. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”