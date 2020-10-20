Gwen Stefani Recreates Famous Hits Like 'Hollaback Girl' and 'Spiderwebs' as Country Songs

Gwen Stefani dressed in a cowboy hat and strummed a guitar in the faux infomercial of her fictional album, Gwen's Gone Country

Gwen Stefani is channeling boyfriend Blake Shelton's country music style.

During Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stefani joined the host for a silly infomercial sketch in which she reimagined some of her famous hits as country songs.

In the two-minute-long clip, Fallon plays Buck Pinto, the pitchman selling Stefani's fictional album, Gwen's Gone Country. As Pinto, Fallon threw on a dirty blonde wig, a pair of jeans, a rust-colored button-down shirt, topped with a cowboy hat and boots.

"Howdy I'm Buck Pinto, here with a new record I think y'all are going to be mighty excited for see," Fallon begins in the video.

"If you're like me, you love the sweet sounds of down-home country music, but if you're also like me, you love the rockin' music of multitalented superstar Gwen Stefani. Problem is, you got to choose one or the other," he continues.

"Well, not anymore, thanks to this new album, Gwen's Gone Country," the host teases, holding up an album featuring Stefani standing in a field and wearing a cowboy hat and denim ensemble.

Fallon urged those who "like your ska and pop by the way of the south" to purchase Stefani's country album before giving a preview of some of the songs.

Stefani, wearing a floral blouse and necktie with her white cowboy hat, then performed snippets of some of her hit songs like "Don't Speak," "Spiderwebs" and "Hollaback Girl" with a country twist.

As Stefani, 51, crooned the country tunes, she is seen strumming a guitar in front of a green screen with various southern scenes including people line dancing, cornfields, empty highways and a road with wild horses.

"That's what I'm talking about. And if you order now, you get this exclusive bonus album: Blake Shelton Big Ska Country," Fallon jokes as another album cover appeared on screen featuring Shelton with a trumpet and a green mohawk.

"Order today, there's no doubt you'll love it," the host says, referencing Stefani's famous band as the infomercial ends.

Stefani recently tapped into her country stylings on her latest duet with Shelton, "Happy Anywhere"

The romantic new song — the couple's fourth together and first since their hit January duet "Nobody But You" — sees the pair croon about being perfectly content no matter where they are, as long as they have each other.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances, this year … man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a press release about the track in July.

"We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he added. "That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year."