Gwen Stefani Reacts After Dua Lipa Accidentally Calls Blake Shelton Her Husband: ‘Sounded Cool’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for five years following their respective splits from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert

Gwen Stefani seems more then ready to start calling Blake Shelton her husband.

On Monday, Stefani, 50, was forced to hilariously correct Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Dua Lipa about the status of her relationship with the country star, 44, during a virtual appearance on the late-night show.

"So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," Lipa, 24, said as Stefani smiled. "Who else was with you? How was that?"

After a slight pause, the No Doubt frontwoman responded, "Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it."

Realizing her slip up, Lipa quietly responded "Oh" and began cracking up, as did Stefani.

However, the two superstars quickly shifted back to their conversation, with Stefani explaining that she and Shelton have been isolating in Oklahoma with her three sons — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — and a handful of her family members.

"We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down," Stefani shared. "My brother was out with us. So his whole family came out. So it was me, my three boys, Blake, and then my brother, his wife, their two little babies, kids, and then her sister and then a friend."

"I think there were like 15 people," she added. "It was really actually a lot of fun at first. Because it's like, all of the sudden, work is over and you just get to indulge and just being on this ranch ... every day was like a new thing."

Stefani and Shelton, who are both coaches on The Voice, have been together for nearly five years following Stefani’s split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton's split from Miranda Lambert.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Shelton said that he and Stefani have been taking advantage of spending more time together amid the pandemic.

"The simple pleasure of being together in one place for an extended period of time has been a real gift," he said. "We cook, we clean, we ride four-wheelers and we just enjoy being with each other and with family."

The couple recently teamed up for their fourth duet together, titled "Happy Anywhere." The music video, shot in Oklahoma, offers a look at their everyday life together in quarantine.

"There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton said. "We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life!"

And according to Shelton, having Stefani on the new song was a no-brainier for the country star.