Gwen Stefani Pranks Blake Shelton by Hanging John Legend's Sexiest Man Alive Cover on His Trailer

Gwen Stefani couldn’t resist poking fun at Blake Shelton once John Legend was officially named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive.

On Tuesday night, shortly after Shelton announced on The Voice that his costar had received the prestigious honor, Stefani, 50, decided to pull a prank on her boyfriend by blowing up Legend’s PEOPLE cover and hanging it on the outside of his trailer.

“I’m sorry, Blake,” Stefani joked in a video on her Instagram Story as she walked up to the country star, who was crowned Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

But Shelton, 43, adamantly denied that he was upset by the stunt — and even argued that he taught Legend, 40, everything he knows.

“No, this is one of my — what’s the word? Protégé? I took him under my wing,” Shelton insisted in the clip.

“I taught him how to pull his jacket over to cover his gut,” he continued, referencing Legend’s pose on the cover. “I do it all the time!”

That wasn’t the only moment on Tuesday that Stefani bragged about working with the newest Sexiest Man Alive.

In another video on her Instagram Stories, the “Sweet Escape” singer approached Legend backstage as she excitedly shared his new title with her followers.

“It’s the Sexiest Man Alive! The Sexiest Man Alive!” she exclaimed while pointing at Legend in his maroon suit.

In response, Legend offered a laugh before jokingly sharing, “Oh my god. I learned it from Blake!”

Though Shelton was at the center of his girlfriend’s trailer prank, he also got in his fair share of jokes during Tuesday night’s show when he inducted Legend into the elite club.

“As you may remember, I was the 2017 PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive. Because of that, it is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive, and he just so happens to be here tonight,” Shelton said. “Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the legend! 2019 People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive, John Legend!”

The former title holder then presented Legend with an extra special gift — a pair of jean cut-offs, bedazzled with the word “VEGOTSMA” on the booty.

“You already came into this show as an EGOT,” Shelton explained, referencing Legend‘s impressive quartet of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony wins. “Then you won The Voice so it became a VEGOT. Now you have a ‘VEGOTSMA.’ You’re the only one.”

Legend seemed genuinely touched by the unorthodox gift and expressed his appreciation and gratitude for his fellow coach.

“I don’t know what to say. I want to thank, of course, PEOPLE magazine, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months and I learned his sexy ways. I observed every move he made, every utterance that came from his mouth and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today.”

Shelton has previously joked about landing the Sexiest Man Title while discussing his “shocking” love story with Stefani on Martina McBride‘s Vocal Point podcast last month.

“If you thought the PEOPLE magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen’s relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher,” he quipped to McBride.

During his cover story interview with PEOPLE two years ago, the ever self-deprecating Shelton joked “that y’all must be running out of people,” and said it was actually Stefani who encouraged him to accept the nod.

“She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment,'” he recalled, before adding, “I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it. I’m taking it.”