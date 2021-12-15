"Sometimes I have to pinch myself. This is my life," Stefani said at Spotify's party in celebration of 2021 Wrapped

Gwen Stefani Pokes Fun at Blake Shelton for Losing The Voice as She Reunites with Former Contestant

Gwen Stefani is poking a lil fun at her husband after his contestants lost on The Voice!

While performing at Spotify's A Totally Normal Party for 2021 on Tuesday, Stefani welcomed Bryana Salaz, a former Team Gwen contestant from Season 6 on stage, as she playfully informed the crowd that Blake Shelton hadn't won The Voice.

"You're that girl from The Voice? Come up here right now," Stefani, 52, said, as Salaz, who will star in Netflix's Freeridge in the new year, took the stage.

"Just so you know, Blake lost The Voice tonight!" she added. "He lost. Honestly, you can go back!"

While on stage, Stefani asked Salaz to join her for her next song, but Salaz didn't hear.

"So I completely missed the part where Gwen asked me to sing the next song with her because I was literally on the verge of having a panic attack," said the actress on TikTok. (Salaz is set to release new music in the new year as well.)

The moment onstage came just minutes after Team Blake's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham lost to Kelly Clarkson's group Girl Named Tom. (Moten landed as runner-up.)

At the Spotify party, Stefani performed some of her greatest hits, including several No Doubt throwbacks.

"Sometimes i have to pinch myself. This is my life. You guys made this my life," she said as she took the stage for "Sweet Escape."

Stefani interacted with the crowd — made up of mostly of TikTok creators, actors and musicians, including Joshua Bassett, Rickey Thompson, Skylar Astin and Charly Jordan — as she performed.

"Every show I do… I don't know you until we connect as human beings. I'm just trying to eye you with my eyeballs," she said.

Stefani also poked fun at the fact that the crowd was much younger than her.

"All of these years before you were born, I existed," she said. "I shared these songs with all of your families. Thanks so much for listening to my music on Spotify. They told me I'm one of the top listening people on Spotify, well they didn't say that but I just did because I can because this is my f—ing show!"

Before performing "Just a Girl," she mentioned her hometown of Anaheim, California.

"I wrote about these songs when I lived with my parents," she said. "Nobody knew me. I didn't know who I was. I wrote this song because it was my truth... I feel like this song is more relevant now than it's ever been."