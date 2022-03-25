"He's the one person that we both know so well, and we've known through the years," Gwen Stefani said of her and Blake Shelton's decision to have Carson Daly officiate their July 2021 wedding

Gwen Stefani on Why She and Blake Shelton Asked Carson Daly to Officiate Wedding: 'Love Him'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her and husband Blake Shelton's decision to have Carson Daly officiate their wedding last year.

The 52-year-old singer appeared on Jimmy Kimme Live Thursday, where she spoke all about her July 2021 nuptials to Shelton, 45. Stefani said that she is "in love" and loves "being married" to the country crooner, adding, "It's just the greatest thing that's ever happened to me."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As host Jimmy Kimmel showed viewers a photograph of the couple and Daly, 48, from the big day — even joking that Stefani married both men — the singer said she and Shelton decided to have The Voice host officiate their wedding given his close relationship with each of them.

"Basically, we didn't know who was gonna marry us — it was COVID," Stefani detailed. "... We knew we wanted it to be intimate ... and I just had the idea of Carson because he's the one person that we both know so well, and we've known through the years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly | Credit: Jeremy Bustos

The "Hollaback Girl" singer also noted that Daly had originally planned to be "a priest" before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

"He is an amazing guy, I love him," Stefani added. "He's such a good dad, a family guy. ... I just wanted it to be serious, and I wanted [the officiant to be] someone who is in our spiritual circle, that was gonna be there."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Gwen Stefani on Marrying Blake Shelton, Playing a Rodeo & She Gives Jimmy a Makeover! Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

Still, Stefani explained there were some qualms about asking Daly to take on the important role.

"I was nervous to ask him — it's a really big thing to ask someone," she said. "... We called him and immediately he was just like, 'Let's go!' He was just so into it."

"So it was a big relief, he took it super seriously," Stefani added. "... It was really beautiful, perfect and amazing."

RELATED VIDEO: Here's All You Need to Know About Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding!

Shortly after Stefani and Shelton exchanged vows, Daly opened up about officiating their wedding during an episode of Today. At the time, Daly said that taking part in the big day was "very, very special."