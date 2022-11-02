Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'

Gwen Stefani is opening up about why her marriage to Blake Shelton has worked for almost two years — despite the pair's many differences.

In an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker spoke to host Drew Barrymore about meeting Shelton, 46, while feeling hopeless following her divorce from Gavin Rossdale and detailed her day-to-day life alongside the country star.

"You are coming up on your two-year anniversary to Blake Shelton," said Barrymore, 47, seemingly referencing that Stefani and Shelton were engaged in Oklahoma in 2020 after five years together. The pair tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton's Tishomingo ranch.

Drew Barrymore and Gwen Stefani Ash Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

"God put us together. It was one of those situations where I didn't see it coming," replied Stefani before looking back on their April 2014 meeting as fellow coaches on The Voice, which shortly preceded her splitting from Rossdale, 57, and Shelton's divorce from Miranda Lambert, as both occurred in summer 2015.

"I was like, 'I'm gonna wake up every day, I'm gonna have a coffee, I'm gonna take care of my kids and then I'm gonna go to bed.' Like I'm never gonna kiss anyone," recalled the No Doubt frontwoman. "I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton's like, 'Hey. I'm Blake Shelton.'"

Barrymore noted that she thinks such types of unexpected love are "possible," and Stefani explained of her relationship, "Finding a best friend, someone that is on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that's the dream."

Drew Barrymore and Gwen Stefani Ash Bean/The Drew Barrymore Show

The Grammy winner continued, "We think the same about things, yet we're so different. Like, he's watching football and doing his stuff that he does, and I'm putting makeup on. We're so different, yet we're so the same on so many levels."

Musing about the "Nobody But You" duet partners' relationship, Barrymore said, "That's the perfect balance, because opposites attract, expand each other's horizons and also give a little room for individuality."

In celebration of their first wedding anniversary this past summer, Stefani shared a video montage of moments from their wedding set to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." In the clip, Shelton can be seen pulling back Stefani's wedding veil before the video cuts to the couple dancing and sharing a kiss.

"1 year down, forever to go!" the No Doubt singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Shelton, meanwhile, celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"