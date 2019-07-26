Gwen Stefani Is Obsessed with Kanye West's Sunday Service Version of No Doubt's 'Don't Speak'

There’s no doubt Gwen Stefani has a lot of love for the gospel choir at Kanye West‘s Sunday Service.

On Wednesday, the singer, 49, gave West’s Sunday Service choir a shot out on her social media pages — sharing a video of their “Don’t Speak” cover —the 1995 hit Stefani made famous with her band, No Doubt.

In their version, the choir modified the chorus to “Don’t Speak” to give the famous tune a more spiritual significance.

“Lord speak, we know your words bring healing / the pain was real we’re feeling / please help us ’cause it hurts,” they sang.

A moved Stefani captioned her video of the song performance, “My goodness my heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak / Lord Speaks,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I’m in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye’s Sunday Service.”

“I literally started crying 😢,” she added. “Thank u @KimKardashian. Please send me whole version Kanye #truth #thisiswhatthetruthfeelslike #dontwasteyourpain.”

Yeezy didn’t appear to respond to Stefani, but his wife, Kim KardashianWest, did. The E! reality star retweeted Stefani’s message with love and prayer emojis.

Since the beginning of the year, West, 42, has been delivering weekly Sunday Services.

The service is typically only open to A-list pals like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, though the rapper did preform at Coachella to a crowd of more than 50,000 people which included appearances from Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Teyana Taylor, Donald Glover, Lizzo and DMX.

All attendees reportedly sign an NDA and though it’s supposed to be a private event, plenty of clips have made their way onto the internet — including some adorable videos of North West confidently taking the mic.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience,” Kardashian West previously told Elle.

The reality star also explained that the experience isn’t limited to just Christians.

“Kourtney’s best friends come all the time and they’re Muslim,” she said. “All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understand it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

Image zoom Kanye West and Gwen Stefani Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Stefani announced in a statement on Instagram that she was canceling her Wednesday performance in Las Vegas because she was feeling “unwell.”

The “Sweet Escape” singer, who is headlining an extended residency at the Zappos Theater in Sin City until November 2, explained how upsetting it was to cancel the performance but noted that she was working on recovering before Friday’s show.

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” she wrote in the post on Tuesday. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do.”

“To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry,” Stefani added. “I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.”

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.