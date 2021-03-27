Gwen Stefani admitted she "had no idea who he was" when she met her fellow The Voice coach on the singing competition series in 2014

Gwen Stefani Says She Looks the 'Best I've Ever Looked' When She Started Kissing Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling (and looking) great!

The three-time Grammy winner, 51, recently discussed beauty and aging in an interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar. "People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too," she said.

"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life," Stefani shared. "Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

Gwen Stefani Image zoom Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

And nobody makes her feel like the most beautiful version of herself quite like her fiancé Blake Shelton, 44, with whom she announced their engagement in October 2020.

"Blake is the greatest guy," she raved about her husband-to-be. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos. Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through – it really does."

Stefani admitted she "had no idea who he was," when she met her fellow The Voice coach on the singing competition series in 2014, later announcing their relationship the next November.

Gwen and Blake Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton with her sons

Shelton recently shared his first impression of the No Doubt frontwoman with PEOPLE, recounting, "She surprised everybody with a performance of 'Hollaback Girl,' and then they announced that she was going to be a coach."

"I remember enjoying her performance, and then after the show, we all took a group picture," he continued. "It was very much an industry-type meeting, and I told people, 'I met Gwen Stefani. That's crazy.' "

At the time, they were both married: Shelton was with fellow country star Miranda Lambert, 37, and Stefani was with Gavin Rossdale, 55, with whom she co-parents sons Kingston James McGregor, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 12, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7.