Gwen Stefani Reunites with Eve for Performance Celebrating Debut Solo Album's 15th Anniversary

Gwen Stefani is throwing it back to 2004!

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, the pop star, 50, celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. by performing a medley of its hits — including “What You Waiting For?”, “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl.”

She was joined in the performance by rapper and longtime friend Eve, who recreated her “Rich Girl” rap. The two had previously collaborated on 2001’s “Let Me Blow Your Mind.”

Love. Angel. Music. Baby. was a huge hit for Stefani, receiving a total of six Grammy Award nominations including Album of the Year. It debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, and went on to hit multi-platinum sales certification.

Mostly, it established the No Doubt front woman as a formidable solo act. She would follow the record up with a second solo LP, 2006’s The Sweet Escape, multiple solo tours, and most recently, a Vegas residency.

For Tuesday’s performance, Stefani wore a glittery gold bodysuit with large blue sleeves, black thigh-high boots and a high ponytail.

Eve, 41, rocked a rhinestone catsuit with thigh-high black boots and matching gloves.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Eve — who is now a co-host on the show — teased her upcoming performance that night.

“We are going to perform ‘Rich Girl’ because it’s the 15th anniversary of the song, but also of Gwen’s album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. It’s the 15th anniversary, which is nuts, which means I’m old,” Eve said.

“Honestly, it was so fun to get back with Gwen,” she said. “It’s always nice to see her, and we always fall right back in, it’s weird. And it’s coming on tonight, so make sure y’all watch.”

In the audience for Tuesday night’s performance was Stefani’s boyfriend and fellow Voice coach Blake Shelton.

On Monday, Shelton and the mother of three opened up about their Thanksgiving plans — which involve uniting their large families (including Stefani’s sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5) at Shelton’s sprawling Lake Texoma, Oklahoma property. The couple began dating in back in November 2015.

“We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together, it’s fun.”

“This’ll be … I wanna say the fourth [year], but it might be more than that,” added Shelton, 43, of their holiday plans. “We’re taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away.”

