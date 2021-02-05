"But help yourself to my music and enjoy!!" she joked

Gwen Stefani Admits TikTok Is 'Not for Me' After a Fan Calls Out Her 'Fail' Video: 'You’re Right!'

Gwen Stefani gets an A for effort for her newest TikTok video!

On Thursday, the star, 51, hilariously reacted to a comment on the app in which someone hinted that she may not be the best TikTok user. "I love watching celebrities totally fail tiktok. Love Gwen she's amazing buuuuut," the person wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank u for calling me out you're right!!!" Stefani joked in a screenshot she shared on her Instagram story. "TickTock [sic] is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!!"

She went on to quip, "Wait... am I a celebrity??"

Image zoom Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Earlier that day, Stefani shared an adorable clip of herself attempting to mouth the intro to her 2004 track "Bubble Pop Electric," which is currently a fan-favorite song for videos on the platform.

Unfortunately for Stefani, some fans thought her visual effects and lip-syncing weren't adding up toward the end of the song.

But Stefani's video "fail" didn't deter her from complimenting other users who are fond her song. "We love this use of bubble pop electric," the songstress tweeted as she reposted someone's video featuring the track.

Stefani recently opened up on the Today show about her engagement to Blake Shelton.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwen Stefani Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Throwback Outfits from Her New Music Video

"I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married,'" she told Hoda Kotb.

Adding later, "He's so gifted and so unique and talented and he really is my best friend. I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come and it's just a blessing, the whole thing, and it is a miracle."