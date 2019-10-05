Gwen Stefani Jokes She's 'Dragging Out' Her 50th Birthday During Celebrations with Blake Shelton

It’s a big milestone, one worth all of the celebrations!

Gwen Stefani continued her birthday festivities into the weekend after celebrating her 50th with family on Thursday. Sharing a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, the singer revealed she grabbed dinner and drinks with boyfriend Blake Shelton and a few friends on Friday night.

“We are dragging this out,” Stefani joked in a video as one friend said “Birthday!” in a singing voice. The group had some drinks and dined on oysters before slicing into a flower-covered cake. “Blake + Gwen” was sweetly written on the platter underneath the cake.

On Thursday, Shelton paid tribute to his girlfriend with a sweet message on Twitter. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” Shelton wrote.

Later that day, Stefani gave followers a glimpse into her special day on Instagram Stories, saying, “This is a big one, but I’m feeling very blessed.” Stefani, Shelton and her sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, celebrated the birthday with a dinner at her parents’ house.

“It was a family celebration. It seemed to be just what Gwen wanted. Blake spent a few days in Oklahoma and returned to LA just in time for her birthday,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Gwen and Blake are amazing,” added the Stefani source. “Blake is such a great extra dad to her boys. Everyone is having fun.”

The star revealed she received several bouquets of flowers for her birthday, as well as multiple cakes — which appeared to be from her manager Irving Azoff’s wife, Shelli.

Stefani had posted several clips on her Instagram Story showing the variety of cakes and pies, all decorated differently. One of the cakes was designed to look like a wrapped present, while others read “Happy Birthday Gwen!” in frosting.

“Toooooo much pie — I’m gonna be fat in Vegas,” Stefani joked, referencing her Sin City residency shows next weekend as she captioned the pictures of all the desserts.

Next month, Stefani will be celebrating another milestone: her four-year anniversary with Shelton.