Gwen Stefani Says She 'Already Won' by Marrying Blake Shelton Ahead of 'The Voice' Premiere

The Voice fans are dying to know what the competition show will look like with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton dueling it out as coaches once again— so wait no longer!

Speaking to PEOPLE in a group interview with this year's coaches on The Voice, the "Rich Girl" singer revealed how she and the country star plan to go about the competition as a married couple.

"I think we have a soft spot [for each other]," Stefani, 52, tells PEOPLE. "I was nervous to come back. I've said this already, but I was because I didn't know what it would be like."

She continues, "Because it is different. He's my husband. That's crazy. I already won. I already won. I can't win again, right?"

This season, Stefani is marking her return for the first time since 2020, and the first time since she and Shelton, 46 — whom she met and fell in love with on the show — tied the knot in 2021.

Last year, the singing competition series marked its tenth anniversary with a special titled "Road to Lives — 10th Anniversary Edition," where the show's coaches looked back on prior seasons.

Shelton, who's known for cracking jokes, surprised fans when he got sentimental while reflecting on one of his "greatest" moments: meeting Stefani.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?' That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here," he said at the time. "It's hard to resist Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in July — and to mark the occasion, the couple shared sweet photos and videos on social media from the special day.

"1 year down, forever to go!" the No Doubt singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"

The Voice returns to NBC for season 22 on Sept. 19, with Camilo Cabello, John Legend, Stefani and Shelton as coaches.