Gwen Stefani Reveals How She Feels When Contestants on 'The Voice' Cover Her Songs

Stefani returns as a coach for season 22 of The Voice, which is set to premiere on Sept. 19

September 9, 2022

Being a coach on The Voice sometimes means contestants will perform a cover of your songs — and Gwen Stefani is spilling the tea on how she feels about those instances.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday, the "Rich Girl" singer said she feels honored whenever a contestant decides to audition with one of her songs. Still, it can also get a little bit weird.

"I get really excited, but John Legend is known to not press his button if someone does one of his songs. And we're just kind of like, 'John, you have to press your button. They're doing your song!'" Stefani, 52, said of her fellow coach. "I guess he gets very scientific about it, and he just gets overwhelmed."

She added, "But people have done mine. I can't say when 'cause this hasn't come out yet, but I know one season somebody did 'Cool,' and I wasn't on that season, and Blake [Shelton] was like, 'Oh my god, they did your song!' It was a totally weird version of it, and it's awesome. They're always doing covers on that show."

There's just one catch: "I love to hear them do it, it's just that sometimes I feel like because they're so personal, the lyrics, and then if they're doing all these fancy vocals on it, I'll be like, 'Oh... that's so weird,'" she said.

She clarified, however, that she ultimately finds it "flattering."

Stefani announced her return to the show in May through a TikTok video. In the social media clip, Stefani sings along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside husband Shelton, 46, and Legend, 43. "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," the caption read.

The show later announced that the fourth coach would be none other than Camila Cabello.

Stefani first joined The Voice as a coach for season 7 in 2014. After appearing as a part-time advisor the following season, she then became a coach once more for season 9.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer was then a part-time advisor again in season 10 and came back as a coach for season 12.

She then took a break from the reality show for a few seasons, later returning as a coach for seasons 17 and 19. During season 19, Stefani won the competition for the first time with contestant Carter Rubin.

During her time on The Voice, Stefani met and fell in love with Shelton. The pair later tied the knot in July 2021.

The Voice returns to NBC for season 22 on Sept. 19.

