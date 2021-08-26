Gwen Stefani showed support for husband Blake Shelton as he hit the stage to perform at Bash on the Bay in Ohio

Gwen Stefani Says She's Having a 'Honeymoon Tour' with Husband Blake Shelton — See the Set List!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still in that "honeymoon" phase!

The "Slow Clap" singer, 51, showed support for her husband, 45, on Wednesday when he hit the stage for a concert at Bash on the Bay in Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

Stefani shared a series of close-up selfie videos from backstage, as well as another clip of Shelton performing live for the crowd. She also gave fans a peek at his set list, which included the couple's duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

The No Doubt rocker previously surprised fans in July by also joining her other half onstage to perform together at CMA Summer Jam in Nashville.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot earlier that month, shared a sweet moment onstage when the "God Gave Me You" singer introduced his wife as "Gwen Stefani Shelton" to cheers from the audience.

They exchanged vows in a backyard chapel on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch with 40 close friends and family members in attendance, including longtime pal Carson Daly, who officiated, and Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

While Stefani and Shelton are still on cloud nine from the ceremony, they have yet to go on an official honeymoon due to their busy schedules, a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE.

"They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding," the source said following their July 3 wedding.

Speaking to SiriusXM's Storme Warren weeks after the wedding, Shelton explained, "We still are probably going to [go on a honeymoon]. We did have some time after the wedding, just she and I, but you know, we wanted something calm for a minute and not to run off and then go do something else ... We just stayed there in Oklahoma and had some quiet time, just she and I."

Stefani also dished about wedded bliss on an episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast, saying she already felt "total honeymoon vibes."