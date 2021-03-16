Gwen Stefani and No Doubt recorded Tragic Kingdom while she was going through a breakup from bandmate Tony Kanal

Gwen Stefani Says Her 'Heart Still Kind of Is Broken' Listening to Tragic Kingdom After 25 Years

More than 25 years after No Doubt's Tragic Kingdom set radio airwaves on fire, Gwen Stefani is getting candid about her conflicting feelings surrounding the band's breakout album.

In a Monday night chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 51-year-old singer said that thinking back on making the 1995 album — which largely includes tracks about her breakup from then-boyfriend and bandmate Tony Kanal — stirs up a lot of raw emotion.

"The whole purpose for the Tragic Kingdom is the breakup, the heartbreak. There's a lot of feelings," Stefani said. "Even in that record, when you say the words 'tragic kingdom,' my heart still kind of is broken. 'Cause those songs were about a really sad time for me."

She also shared that it felt "nostalgic" for her to see all the posts celebrating the album's anniversary this past fall, but not completely in a good way.

"I didn't know I was going to feel like that. It was kind of depressing," Stefani told host Jimmy Kimmel. "It was a very strange feeling."

As for whether she will reunite with Kanal, 50, and their other No Doubt bandmates, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young, following their hiatus in 2014, The Voice star said she "has no idea what the future is with the band."

"I never would have imagined that we would have put the 30 years into it that we did in the first place, you know?" she continued, adding later of whether they would reunite, "If I could predict the future, I would tell you."

Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her new single "Slow Clap" last week, the singer reflected on her music roots dating back to her ska-rock band first formed in the 1980s. (Their self-titled debut album was released in 1992.)

"[It's] surreal to think that that happened so long ago," Stefani said. "I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It's impossible."

Image zoom Gwen Stefani performing with No Doubt in 1996 | Credit: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

She also opened up to Lowe about writing music currently, sharing how today compares to other eras of her career.

"It feels like we're at the edge of maybe, a little bit of a relief of what we were in before. It feels like we're kind of in a new place, so basically, all I have to do is just try to write new music every day," Stefani said. "That's kind of the zone I'm in right now."

"But what's so great about now is you can put music out and write at the same time, that's just like, that's the new school, and we didn't have that before so it's kind of exciting," she added. "It's not such a big deal anymore. It's a big deal, but it's like you can share it faster and not worry about it as much. It's fun."