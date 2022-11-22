Gwen Stefani on Why It's 'Good' for Her If Husband Blake Shelton Wins His Last Two 'Voice' Seasons

Blake Shelton announced last month that he'd be leaving The Voice after season 23

Published on November 22, 2022 03:10 PM

Blake Shelton is hoping to end his tenure on The Voice with a record 10 wins.

The country star, 46, has already won the NBC singing competition series eight times since he began coaching during its inaugural season in 2011. So, in order to hit 10 before he departs, he'd need to win the current season 22 and next season, his final one.

"I feel a little pressure [to win]," Shelton told PEOPLE during a sit-down interview with his fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. "Nobody wants to finish with eight wins. 10 sounds a lot better. Double digits."

Stefani — who married Shelton in 2021 — added that "it works out really good for me if you win as well because then I could be married to the guy that won 10 times."

"You don't want to be married to the guy who won eight," Shelton joked back, as Cabello, 25, quipped, "It's bad for your marriage."

As to who on Shelton's team she thinks could take home the title for him this season, Stefani, 53, said it's his 16-year-old singer Brayden Lape who seems promising.

"Brayden, who I have loved since the moment he walked on stage ... The way he performs is very rare for someone so young," she said. "He's so relaxed. It's very natural. I think he's a threat in a way that we don't even understand yet, but America's starting to get it."

Legend, 43, agreed: "How is it that he's this tall, this handsome, can play all the sports and can sing? It's not fair."

After the live shows last week, Lape and his teammates Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace and Bodie said they "absolutely" want to win this season for Shelton.

"Making Blake proud and trying to fight our way to the finale is, I think, each one of our goals," Leatherwood said.

Added Bodie: "He's a big piece of history of the show, so it's kind of cool to be with him on his way out and win it for him."

Shelton announced his departure from the show last month, writing in an Instagram post, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23."

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he continued. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton then reflected on the relationships he cultivated on the show, including those with his contestants.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" he wrote. "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

He concluded: "Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at 'The Voice' chasing their dreams. It wouldn't happen without you!"

