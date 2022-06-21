Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with a Birthday Cake – and Serenade! – on Stage 

The couple had a busy weekend celebrating Father's Day and the country star's birthday

Blake Shelton was feeling the love this weekend!

The country star turned 46 on Saturday, and was treated to a birthday surprise during his set at the Country Summer Music Festival in by his wife Gwen Stefani.

In a video shared to Instagram and Twitter, Shelton looked shocked as Stefani, 52, walked out on stage with a chocolate cake as the crowd cheered. Grabbing a mic, Stefani turned to the crowd in Santa Rosa, California and said, "Let's do this!"

As concertgoers joined to sing "Happy Birthday," The Voice coach was all smiles and took hold of the cake, showing it off and pretending to blow out the candles, which were unlit.

Sharing the sweet moment to social media, Shelton wrote, "Thank y'all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y'all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!"

Sharing a video of herself and Shelton performing their duet "Nobody but You" on Instagram, Stefani wrote, "I don't wanna luv nobody but u:) happy birthday @blakeshelton 🥰😘💋🥳."

Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with Cake on Stage for His Birthday Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Blake Shelton Twitter

Gwen Stefani Surprises Husband Blake Shelton with Cake on Stage for His Birthday Blake Shelton | Credit: Blake Shelton Twitter

The next day, she shared a gallery of photos featuring Shelton and her three boys with another loving message.

"Happy father's day @blakeshelton," Stefani wrote alongside her posts on Instagram and Twitter. "We all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs," she added, referencing his hit song "God Gave Me You."

On Sunday, Stefani posted another clip of Shelton playfully roughhousing with a giggly Apollo. "Grateful for u every day @blakeshelton ❤️," she captioned the latter video.

During a wide-ranging interview in February at this year's Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Shelton opened up about his life as a stepdad and why he was "all about signing up" for the rewarding role.

"I think Gwen thought when we first started seeing each other that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said, alluding to her concern about whether he would want her sons in his life.

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day — and His Birthday!: 'Love You So Much'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_xeylPlgH/. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton with her sons Kingston and Zuma | Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

But Shelton said he didn't think twice about making a commitment to the boys — in part because he had such a fine example in his own father, who married his mother when she already had a baby, his brother Richie.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," said Shelton, who lost his brother, age 24 at the time, in a car accident in 1990.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," he continued. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."