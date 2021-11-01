Gwen Stefani Gifts $185,000 Residency Check to Las Vegas Children's Charity

The "Rich Girl" singer pledged to donate $1 for every ticket sold to Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation when her Las Vegas residency began over three years ago

Talk about a B-A-N-A-N-A-S contribution!

As her highly-successful Las Vegas residency show draws to an end, Gwen Stefani is making good on a promise she made when she began her Planet Hollywood residency over three years ago.

On Oct. 23, she handed over a check for $185,000 to a Las Vegas children's charity.

Back in June 2018, Stefani, aka Mrs. Shelton, pledged to donate $1 for every ticket sold to Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl to the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing life-threatening conditions, such as cancer.

The "Rich Girl" singer has been quite invested in the organization since launching her show, as she's visited the medical center several times. Her donations have helped the foundation move into a state-of-the-art building. There's even a special themed patient exam room inspired in her honor. Back in 2019, she was also given the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation Philanthropist of the Year Award.

"Cure 4 The Kids, that has just been so inspiring," she said at the time. "To actually be able to help children is just something I never thought I'd be able to do, and through music here I am. It's just incredible. It's easy, I just get up on stage and do my thing, and cut to, you know, we're changing people's lives, so that's pretty crazy."

Stefani's residency was actually set to end in spring 2020, but the pandemic forced her to postpone her final eight shows. Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl will now end on Nov. 6. By the end of the residency, she will have performed the Just A Girl show nearly 60 times.

Her performance — her 51st residency show — was quintessential Stefani, as she left, well, "no doubt" that she can still control a stage even after a year away. Still, she joked that she was hesitant to come back to Vegas because that meant she had to hit the gym.

"I was like, 'Ah, I gotta work out, and I love my house," she moaned. "But there are actually people that love me and I love them, but now I'm here, and I want to be and I love you so much."

Toward the end of the show, though, Stefani was quick to point out that while she loved the crowd, she loved Blake Shelton more. Shelton then appeared from the side of the stage and the two performed their duet "Nobody But You."

Adorably, before Shelton exited the stage he introduced Stefani as "Gwen Shelton."

"That's my husband!" she shouted, as she tried grabbing his butt while he walked off. Shelton laughed and shook his head, claiming, "Harassment."