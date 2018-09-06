Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Are in Mediation Over 'Different Points of View' on Parenting

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are in mediation over opposing parenting styles, PEOPLE confirms.

“They have very different points of view on how to raise their kids,” a source tells PEOPLE of the exes, who share custody of their three sons: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4½. The source adds that while Stefani’s religious beliefs are a priority for her, Rossdale “isn’t a Christian and parenting in that way.”

A second insider tells PEOPLE Rossdale “loves his kids,” adding: “They’re the world to him. He’s a great father and wants to spend as much time with them as possible.”

No Doubt frontwoman Stefani, 48, met Rossdale, 52, when her band was on tour with his rock act Bush. The couple were together for 20 years (and married for 13) before announcing in August 2015 that they had split after an infidelity scandal rocked their marriage.

“While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” the pair told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

In April 2016, the pair reached a divorce settlement: a source told PEOPLE Rossdale agreed to an unequal split of property so Stefani ended up with more; 50-50 joint custody of their children; and he did not ask for child support.

“We both just want the kids to be as safe and as happy as possible, so that’s the only focus we have,” Rossdale told PEOPLE last year of coparenting with his ex.

Since the split both Stefani and Rossdale have moved on romantically: She has been dating her Voice costar Blake Shelton, 42, since fall 2015, while Rossdale has been linked to German model Sophia Thomalla, 28.