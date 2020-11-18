Although the show has COVID-19 guidelines in place, the engaged couple are allowed some leeway

Gwen Stefani Jokes She Forgot She Can ‘Make Out’ with Fiancé Blake Shelton on The Voice

Gwen Stefani forgot that she has some leeway with COVID-19 restrictions when it comes to her fiancé, Blake Shelton..

Season 19 of The Voice has implemented a wide variety of measures to keep its contestants, staff, and judges safe from the spread of the coronavirus — including strict social distancing and safety glass between the coaches.

During Tuesday's knockout round, the "No Doubt" singer, 51, ended up saving Shelton's country crooner, Ben Allen, from elimination. When an ecstatic Shelton, 44, went to give Stefani a hug, she was initially surprised, before realizing that they were not breaking any rules.

"Oh, we can make out!" she said. "I forgot!"

"Ben had one of my favorite performances," Stefani later said on the show of saving the contestant. "I feel excited to have country on my team. I'm on country radio right now with Blake Shelton, so it just feels right."

The bride- and groom-to-be have collaborated on several duets, including "Nobody But You" — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart — and "Happy Anywhere" from earlier this year.

During the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards over the weekend, Stefani joined Shelton by waiting in the car with him before he accepted the award for top country artist (due to COVID-19 restrictions). While hanging out, she excitedly posted some footage on her Instagram Story of the duo jamming out to "Happy Anywhere" on the radio.

She also casually flashed a glimpse at the engagement ring that Shelton used to propose to her last month after five years together.

The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.

Stefani and Shelton announced their exciting engagement news with matching photos of the "God Gave Me You" singer kissing the "Hollaback Girl" artist as she held up her new bling.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton said.