Gwen Stefani Says 'I Feel So Lucky' After Wedding with Blake Shelton: 'Total Honeymoon Vibes'

Newlywed Gwen Stefani opened up about marrying Blake Shelton on the new episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast

It's her newlywed life!

Gwen Stefani is opening up about her marriage to Blake Shelton. On Tuesday's episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast, the No Doubt rocker revealed she's feeling "total honeymoon vibes right now."

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on the country star's Oklahoma ranch on July 3, surrounded by close friends and family, including her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 (whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale).

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton arrive at the STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," Stefani told Iovine of her big day, which was officiated by longtime friend and The Voice host Carson Daly. "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

These days, the pop star couldn't be happier.

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," Stefani said, adding with a laugh: "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

Of her new husband, Stefani says, "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

As a source close to Stefani told PEOPLE following the wedding, "They talked about how they already felt married before the wedding, but when the day arrived, Gwen was still giddy and a bit nervous. It was an emotional ceremony for both of them."

While Stefani and Shelton are still on cloud nine, they haven't yet had time to take a real honeymoon because of their busy careers.

"They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding," a source close to the couple recently told PEOPLE.

Indeed, Stefani is working on her fifth solo album and preparing for her Las Vegas residency that returns in the fall. Meanwhile, Shelton is busy filming as a coach on season 21 of The Voice and preparing to hit the road on his Friends and Heroes tour in August.