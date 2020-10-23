Gwen Stefani Drops New Christmas Song for Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'

Gwen Stefani also reissued her You Make It Feel Like Christmas album with five new songs

Christmas is coming early!

Gwen Stefani is back with new music just in time for the holiday season. On Friday, the singer reissued the deluxe edition of her You Make It Feel Like Christmas album with new songs, including original "Here This Christmas," which will also serve as the theme for Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas.

"Here This Christmas" — written by Stefani, Ryan Tedder and Brent Kultze — and a cover of "Sleigh Ride" were added to the album reissue.

"My new holiday song #HereThisChristmas is out now on the special #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas Deluxe edition & will be the theme to @hallmarkchannel’s #CountdowntoChristmas!!🥰," the 51-year-old wrote on social media. "Grateful to have worked w @RyanTedder on this one. Link in bio! 🎄🎁🎄 gx."

"U sound like an icon just saying," Tedder, 41, commented on the post.

“Don’t need presents under the tree/Don’t need snow and caroling/I don’t need a lot of wishes/I just need you here this Christmas," she sings on the track.

In 2018, she dropped the deluxe edition of her Christmas album with five tracks, including covers for "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," "Winter Wonderland" and "Feliz Navidad," which features Chilean star Mon Laferte.

“Music, an absolutely fundamental component of the entire holiday experience, is central to Countdown to Christmas, and we have always wanted our own holiday theme song,” said Michelle Vicary, EVP of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks in a press release. “Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of ‘Here This Christmas’ is a dream come true and I am confident the single will add a whole new dimension to our seasonal programming event and become an instant holiday hit.”

The original album featured her long-time boyfriend Blake Shelton on the album's title track. On Wednesday, the couple took home the CMT Award for a different duet — their January hit "Nobody But You."

"This means the world to us more than you probably imagine," Shelton said as he accepted the award. "This is a crazy pairing, but it's working!"