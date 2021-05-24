Gwen Stefani Dresses Up in Blake Shelton's Clothes While Cleaning Out His Closet: 'Keeping This'

Gwen Stefani is channeling her inner Blake Shelton after doing a bit of spring cleaning in his closet.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old singer posted on Instagram that she was going through her fiancé's clothes. And while doing so, she had no problem keeping a few items for herself.

"Cleaning out @blakeshelton closet ❤️," she captioned a selfie on her Instagram story, wearing one of Shelton's trademark flannel shirts.

"We're for sure keeping this shirt," she continued, modeling the orange and blue flannel.

The couple got engaged in October 2020 after Shelton, 44, popped the question at his Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch. The musicians first fell in love while coaching The Voice in 2015.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?'" Shelton said, describing his relationship during an episode of the competition series. "That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here. It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani."

Stefani and Shelton are now preparing for their wedding. A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple is "ready to get married" already despite the ongoing pandemic. "This won't be a long engagement. There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married," the source said. "They don't want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it."

And although the couple is still ironing out the details, Shelton recently shared that they have at least decided on how their first dance should go. While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show last week, Shelton said he and his fiancée are getting nostalgic for their first dance as man and wife.

"It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack," Shelton revealed. "I swear I have it right here," he added, pulling up the song on his phone.

"We've talked about this, we both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not, why not?"

As for the couple's wedding song, there's still no final word on what's in store. During an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, Adam Levine, friend and former Voice coach, said he "would love" and "be honored" to play at Shelton and Stefani's wedding. Although Stefani shared her excitement with the idea and said she would love Levine to sing, she noted that she's not sure which direction the two will go for the big day.

"I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," Stefani said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple," – and that goes for the guest list, too.