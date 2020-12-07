"We're going to see what happens in the next few months," Gwen Stefani said about her wedding planning

Gwen Stefani Says She 'Really Would Rather' Her Wedding to Blake Shelton 'Not Be a COVID Situation'

Gwen Stefani is "so excited" to be engaged to fiancé Blake Shelton but, like many couples, wedding planning remains up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview on Monday, the singer, 51, raved about how she and Shelton, 44, are "meant to be" together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's so funny to even say 'engaged.' It feels so weird. People have been saying it for so long, like five years, 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something," said Stefani, who released her new single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," her first solo non-holiday song since 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

And when asked by Seacrest if she prefers to have a smaller or larger wedding in the "post-pandemic world," Stefani said she wants her father Dennis and mother Patti to be in attendance no matter what.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," said the mom of three, who shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"Even when you cut it down to just family, it's too many people for COVID so we're going to see what happens in the next few months," The Voice coach shared.

Shelton proposed to Stefani at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where they spent the majority of the lockdown period together with her kids. They announced their engagement on Instagram on Oct. 27.

On Sunday, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is "ready to get married" after falling in love on the set of The Voice in 2015.

"This won't be a long engagement. There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married," the source said. "They don't want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it."

After news of their engagement, an insider told PEOPLE that Shelton asked her three sons for permission before he proposed.