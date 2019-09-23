Gwen Stefani Says She Didn't Know Boyfriend Blake Shelton 'Existed' Before The Voice

Blake Shelton, who?

Gwen Stefani may be so in love with her boyfriend now, but before The Voice, the country star really wasn’t on her radar.

“I didn’t even know he existed before the show,” Stefani, who is returning to the singing competition as a coach this season, told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM Radio Andy show. “I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet.”

While Stefani, 49, has had plenty of time to get used to their very different careers, at first she had a lot to get used to.

“It’s crazy. I mean, now it’s normal,” she said. “I’ve accepted that he’s a true hillbilly and all those things”

“I just love that we’re from different genres,” she added.

As for what it’s been like returning to The Voice, Stefani admitted that she had no idea what to expect.

“I thought it was gonna be [extra] this time because I feel like we’re so far into the relationship and it’d been such a long time since I’d been on the show and I didn’t know how we would be just us and competing,” she said, as she complimented the six-time champion on his skills.

“He’s just so magical. Blake is literally a unicorn. Anywhere he goes people are just attracted to him,” she said. “He’s such an incredible talent.”

Stefani went on to reveal that while she’s not nervous to sing in front of Shelton, 43, anymore, that wasn’t true when they were first getting to know one another.

“When we first met, we had written a song together called “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” she said, referring to their 2016 track.

“I remember he came over, we were going to practice it for the first time. I mean we had hardly barely even hung out. I think I sweated through my entire clothes trying to sing while he played the guitar,” she added.

“We wrote this song and we weren’t even in the same song when we wrote it. He sent me a verse and then I sent him back on my phone the answer to it in the song. That was definitely exciting. I guess more exciting than nerves.”

The Voice premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.