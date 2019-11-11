Gwen Stefani Denies Wearing Engagement Ring: 'When I Have Something to Say, I'll Say It'

Gwen Stefani is putting some rumors to rest!

The singer, who has been dating country music star Blake Shelton for four years, left fans speculating after wearing a massive diamond ring with her custom Vera Wang dress to the 2019 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night.

However, Stefani, 50, was quick to shut down any assumptions about the couple’s status.

“It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it’s not a wedding ring. No, no,” the Voice coach told E! News. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?”

She added that fans will be sure to know when and if she gets engaged, hinting that she would make a proper announcement for the occasion.

“When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” Stefani said.

While she may not have been celebrating an engagement, it was still a special night for Stefani, who was honored with the 2019 Fashion Icon award — the second person ever to receive the honor. Last year, Victoria Beckham accepted the award.

“Wow, this is hard to digest. I just always, always loved fashion. It was just one of those very instinctual things, I think probably because of my mom. My mom, my grandma, my great-grandma (all) sewed clothes,” Stefani said during her acceptance speech. “My mom would come home from school, and my grandma would have made her prom dress, so I feel like my favorite thing in my life is to go to the fabric store with my mom and pick out different looks … it was always there, so the fact that this is happening now is hard to imagine, because it’s just what I do.”

The “No Doubt” singer also gave her longtime boyfriend a special shout out on stage. “I love you, Blake Shelton, you’re a babe,” she raved while thanking her loved ones and fans for their support.

Shelton, 43, recently opened up about his relationship with Stefani while chatting with Martina McBride on her Vocal Point podcast, joking that their romance came as a bigger shock to him than his crowning as PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017.

“If you thought the PEOPLE magazine cover was shocking, mine and Gwen’s relationship is probably the biggest head-scratcher,” he joked to McBride.

On the podcast, the country star explained that during Stefani’s first season on The Voice, the two weren’t able to create a meaningful bond due to her new busy schedule after having just given birth to her youngest son, Apollo, 5. She is also mother to son Zuma, 11, and Kingston, 13.

However, everything changed on her second season in 2015 after “a lot of life had happened and we’d been through a lot, and we bonded actually over that,” Shelton added, alluding to their mutual divorces that year.

In August 2015, Stefani filed for divorce from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale citing “irreconcilable differences.” The month before, Shelton announced his separation from Miranda Lambert. “This is not the future we envisioned,” Shelton and Lambert said in a statement at the time.

But now looking back, the “Sangria” singer is sure that everything happens for a reason.

“And it’s one of those things that, who knows?” he told McBride. “It had to have been meant to be.”