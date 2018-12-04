Gwen Stefani Denies She's Engaged to Blake Shelton Despite Ellen DeGeneres Trying to Trick Her

Ellen DeGeneres tried to trick Gwen Stefani into admitting that she is engaged to Blake Shelton — the only problem is that she isn’t!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host casually said to the “Hollaback Girl” singer, “So Blake told me that y’all are engaged now.”

“No he didn’t,” a surprised Stefani, 49, exclaimed. “No we’re not. No we’re not. No we’re not.”

DeGeneres remained committed to the act. “Yes, he told me you’re engaged,” she said. “So let’s talk about that.”

“What are you talking about?” the mom of three insisted as she laughed. “We’re not. We’re not engaged, and we’re not married. And he’s my boyfriend still.”

Gwen Stefani Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“But when will you get married?” DeGeneres pressed.

“I don’t know,” Stefani answered. “I do not know.”

DeGeneres kept the tough questions coming when she questioned why Stefani doesn’t pop the question to her The Voice-coaching beau, 42, herself.

“Every time I come on here, I think it’s gonna be like, ‘I got this.’ But I don’t. I don’t,” Stefani lamented. “But I do like talking about him. He’s awesome. And we got to do a video together. See how I did that? Changed it to something that would benefit me?”

Gwen Stefani Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

In November, Stefani and Shelton dropped the music video for their duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” from her new holiday album that has the same title. In the video, the lovebirds drive with a Christmas tree, play in the snow, act out some homey holiday activities and sing in snazzy formalwear.

“It was really crazy because Blake actually hates doing music videos. Hates!” Stefani told DeGeneres. “I got him to do it, and his manager was like, ‘He’ll do it, but he’ll only do a performance thing.’ We just kept talking him into more and more and more.”

DeGeneres managed to fluster Stefani more than once: She also asked if Shelton “became better in bed” when he was named PEOPLE’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive.

“Oh my God,” Stefani said. “I feel like she needs to try to take it to the next level every time I come with Blake. Oh my God! I can’t believe I just said that. That was so crazy.”

“What? It’s a yes or no answer,” DeGeneres said sweetly.

“Next question,” Stefani replied.