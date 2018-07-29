Fun in the Sun! Gwen Stefani Cozies Up to Blake Shelton During Family Lake Trip with Her Kids

Despite kicking off a new Las Vegas residency earlier this month, Gwen Stefani is still finding plenty of time to relax.

“Lake vibes,” Stefani wrote alongside a photo of herself enjoying a fun-filled day with her boyfriend Blake Shelton and her sons.

In the image, the 48-year-old “Used to Love You” singer wore a white embroidered bathing suit cover-up, which she paired with a fringe bikini, a handful of layered necklaces, and a hat with the word “Dope” on it. She also wore a large pair of sunglasses.

Stefani also posted numerous photos of herself snuggling up to Shelton, 42, throughout their day on the water.

Stefani also managed to spark rumors that the lovebirds had secretly tied the knot after a photo she posted with her brother Todd’s wife Jen was mistaken as a photo of the singer posing with Shelton’s sister, whom the couple frequently spend time with at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

“Got lucky #sisterinlaw,” she captioned the image.

While Shelton admitted earlier this year that he has been contemplating marriage, he went on to tell his fans that they shouldn’t be waiting on pins and needles for an engagement announcement.

“I think about it,” he told CMT’s Cody Alan in April when asked about walking down the aisle, before adding, “I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything.”

“The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that,” he remarked.

During Stefani and Shelton’s family outing, the mother of three also lovingly documented her beau spending time with her boys: Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4.

In one of the sweet images, the country crooner appeared to be giving Apollo some lessons on how to steer a ship.

Stefani also went on to share a short clip of Shelton jumping off the top of the boat with one of her children. “My big boys,” she captioned the image.

Ever the supportive boyfriend, earlier this month, Shelton joked that maybe he had taken things a step too far.

“So far @gwenstefani has performed 3 shows in Las Vegas. I have been to 3…” he wrote, poking fun at his perfect attendance record at Stefani’s new Las Vegas residency show.

“#Stalker,” he added.