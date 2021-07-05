Gwen Stefani Confirms Wedding to Blake Shelton with Sweet Video Showing Off Her Bridal Veil

After six years together, singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said "I do" at the country star's Oklahoma ranch over the weekend

On Monday, the singer and No Doubt frontwoman confirmed that she and Shelton had tied the knot, posting a boomerang with the caption "July 3, 2021" — the date she and Shelton said their "I dos."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the cheeky video, Stefani revealed her smiling face from behind a white lace veil, which appeared to be attached to her pulled-back blonde locks with a large white bow.

Stefani's dress wasn't in the shot. Instead, she wore a white silk robe with pink floral details. She opted for dark eyeliner and a classic red lip.

She tagged Shelton in the post, adding a heart and prayer emoji next to his handle.

PEOPLE previously confirmed Stefani and Shelton — who fell in love nearly six years ago on set of The Voice — got married over the weekend on the country superstar's Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch.

The news of their Oklahoma wedding comes several weeks after Stefani, 51, told fans that her family had celebrated a bridal shower for her.

"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said in a selfie video. "I'm getting married!"

Stefani shared photos of several of her gifts, including a card "to the Bride to Be" and some pretty pink flowers. "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote.

Over the last year, Shelton, 45, and Stefani have been spending much of their life during the pandemic in Oklahoma with the rocker's three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

"We've been doing things that I wished I had time to do for the last 20 years," Shelton said previously on the Today show. "Literally stupid things like pick blackberries ... We grew a garden. I grew several acres of sweet corn. Country things like that!"

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 'Instant Bond'

Last October, Shelton — who released hit love songs "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" with Stefani earlier in the year — popped the question at home during a surprise proposal.

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement simultaneously on Instagram with a sweet photo of them smooching while showing off her ring.

"I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family," Stefani told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show. "I was like, 'I think we should just cancel the trip.' It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. [Our family] was all there."

Several months before their engagement, Stefani told Extra that she thought it was "pretty cute" when people referred to Shelton as her husband. "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said. "I guess we're just together."

In August, she corrected Dua Lipa on Jimmy Kimmel Live after the British singer referred to Shelton as her husband. "Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani said.