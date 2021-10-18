Gwen Stefani Celebrates Day Blake Shelton Popped the Question with Never-Before-Seen Clips

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got engaged October 2020 and tied the knot July 3 of this year

Gwen Stefani is still in awe when reflecting on the moment Blake Shelton asked her to marry him.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old singer celebrated one year since the day she got engaged to the country star with never-before-seen snaps and videos from the moment he popped the question.

One photo shows the couple sitting together with Shelton, 45, holding Stefani as she covers her face with both hands. In another picture, she shows off her engagement ring.

A clip also shows the happy pair dancing to "Celebration" by Kool and the Gang as Stefani displays her ring. She shouts, "Look, we just got engaged!" before Shelton gives her a sweet kiss on the cheek.

"One year ago today?! 🙏🏻October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you! gx #how?🤔#backtothefuture #slowdown 🙈," she captioned the sweet post.

The Sweet Escape artist began dating Shelton in November 2015, after she joined him on The Voice coaching panel. The couple announced their engagement in October 2020 on Instagram and tied the knot July 3, 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

"His love for her is so deep," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible."

On the Today show after the wedding, Carson Daly opened up about attending the couple's weekend nuptials which he officiated, and how the pair expressed their love for one another through their vows.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying, 'Since I was a little girl, blah blah blah' and she crushes [it] — not a dry eye in the church," Daly recalled at the time. "... It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' "

Last month, Stefani also reminisced on the moment she chose her wedding dress. The three-time Grammy winner posted on Instagram about picking her custom Vera Wang lily-white silk georgette gown with a sweetheart plunging neckline, noting in a hashtag that it was the second dress she tried on.