"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said, sharing clips on her Instagram

Gwen Stefani Is 'Feeling Loved' as She Celebrates Bridal Shower with Family: 'I'm Getting Married!'

Gwen Stefani is going to be a married woman very soon.

On Thursday, the singer, 51, says she was "kidnapped" for a surprise bridal shower to celebrate her upcoming wedding to fiancé Blake Shelton - and there were gifts galore!

"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said in a selfie video. "I'm getting married!"

Stefani shared photos of several of her gifts, including a card "to the Bride to Be" and some pretty, pink flowers. "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote.

gwen stefani

gwen stefani Credit: Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Stefani also shared a photo of herself as she sipped some wine and held onto one of her gifts. "👰🏼‍♀️💍🥰 gx," she captioned the photo from a friend's Instagram story that read, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."

Stefani shared a card that included "something old" - a copy of "The Mass on the Day of Marriage" of her parents, Patricia and Dennis, who got married on June 11, 1966. "Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold... today, tomorrow, always," the card read. "We love you so very much!"

Stefani is gearing up to tie the knot to Shelton sometime this summer after the couple got engaged back in October.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life." he wrote. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

After news of their engagement, an insider also told PEOPLE that Shelton asked Stefani's three sons - Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 - for permission before he proposed.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the insider said. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Stefani also opened up recently about having to heal from past heartbreak before deciding to tie the knot to Shelton.