Gwen Stefani Celebrates 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton's Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'Lucky Me'
The country singer turned 44 on Thursday
Happy birthday, Blake Shelton!
As the country singer turned 44 on Thursday, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani marked the occasion with a selfie of the couple on Instagram.
"happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend," she wrote, adding the hashtag "#luckyme."
In the picture, the pop star, 50, planted a kiss on Shelton's cheek.
The musicians and fellow The Voice coaches have been together for almost five years. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, they've been social distancing at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma alongside Stefani's sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6. (Their father is Stefani's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.)
"My mom and step-dad live about 10 miles from here, I haven't seen them since the middle of March except waving from the truck window. That's about it,” Shelton said during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April. "We haven't left. I had to cancel my tour, we were in Omaha, Nebraska and we were actually building the production that day and finally just decided — that's when pretty much the bottom was falling out of any of the touring and live events — so we just canceled and Gwen and I immediately came here and we haven't left."
"We learned how to make bread real good, sourdough bread," he added. "Literally, it's like Little House on the Prairie here. She makes bread, I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here."
Last month, Variety reported that the couple had just purchased their first home together: a $13.2 million home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. The 13,000 sq. ft. home has three floors and sits on a private 1.6-acre lot.