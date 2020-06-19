Gwen Stefani Celebrates 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton's Birthday with Sweet Selfie: 'Lucky Me'

"My mom and step-dad live about 10 miles from here, I haven't seen them since the middle of March except waving from the truck window. That's about it,” Shelton said during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April. "We haven't left. I had to cancel my tour, we were in Omaha, Nebraska and we were actually building the production that day and finally just decided — that's when pretty much the bottom was falling out of any of the touring and live events — so we just canceled and Gwen and I immediately came here and we haven't left."