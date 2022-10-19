Gwen Stefani is celebrating two years of forever with husband Blake Shelton!

The "Hollaback Girl" singer marked the second anniversary of the couple's engagement on Instagram Monday with a sweet photo of her showing off her engagement ring while sharing a kiss with the country star.

"2 years ago today😦🥰 🙏🏻❤️ gx @blakeshelton," Stefani captioned the photo, which features her 14-year-old son Zuma in the background.

The post was met with love from many of the pair's famous friends, including Nikki Bella and Teresa Giudice, who both commented emojis, and Chelsea Handler, who wrote, "Nice t[o] see you so happy. ❤️"

Stefani, 53, and Shelton, 46, were engaged in Oklahoma in 2020 after five years of dating, and tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton's Tishomingo ranch. The two met on the set of The Voice in 2015, and quickly bonded over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces.

"When you're where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it's still there," Shelton previously told PEOPLE.

In celebration of their first wedding anniversary this past summer, Stefani shared a video montage of moments from their wedding set to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." In the clip, Shelton can be seen pulling back Stefani's wedding veil before the video cuts to the couple dancing and sharing a kiss.

"1 year down, forever to go!" the No Doubt singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Shelton, meanwhile, celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"

The "No Body" singer also wished his bride a happy birthday earlier this month, writing on Twitter, "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin much!!!!"

Shelton announced last week that he will be leaving The Voice, where the couple's romance began, after 12 years on the hit NBC competition series.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season," he wrote. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

He continued: "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!"