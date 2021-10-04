The singer documented her fun, cake-filled birthday celebration with family on social media

Gwen Stefani Celebrates 52nd Birthday with Husband Blake Shelton and Family: 'So Many Amazing Wishes'

Gwen Stefani welcomed a new year of life with a bang.

The singer documented the celebration of her 52nd birthday on her Instagram Story Sunday, giving followers a glimpse into the star's day filled with family, presents, and tons of sweets.

"I had to put my phone away because I had so many amazing wishes, so thank you so much. It's my birthday!" the singer told her followers.

In a series of posts shared on the social media platform, Stefani paraded through her home, wearing a festive "Happy Birthday" headband as she caught members of her family — including husband Blake Shelton — off guard by greeting them on camera.

"That's my husband," she said repeatedly with a laugh as she recorded Shelton, who wasn't paying attention.

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Birthday with Blake and Kids Credit: Gwen Stefani Instagram

The Sweet Escape artist also documented the preparation of her birthday dinner, showing her followers the bouquet of flowers she received, a table filled with candy and sweets, a gift from Dolce & Gabbana and the French cake she admitted she actually bought herself.

Also on Sunday, Shelton shared his own sweet tribute to Stefani on social media.

"Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!" Shelton, 45, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white photo of the happy couple on the dance floor on their wedding day.

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Birthday with Blake and Kids Credit: Gwen Stefani Instagram

The pair got married in July at the country superstar's Tishomingo ranch in Oklahoma.

"His love for her is so deep," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Having the wedding at home was a way for their families — and Gwen — to be as comfortable as possible."

The singer began dating Shelton in November 2015, after she joined him on The Voice coaching panel. They announced their engagement in October 2020, almost nine months before they tied the knot.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In September, the three-time Grammy Award winner, reminisced about the emotional moment she chose her Vera Wang wedding gown, sharing a throwback video from the fitting on Instagram. "The moment I said yes to the dress," Stefani wrote in the caption.