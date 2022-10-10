Gwen Stefani Celebrates 27th Anniversary of No Doubt's ''Tragic Kingdom' ' with Throwback

The band’s third studio album included Billboard Top 100 hits “Just a Girl,” “Don’t Speak,” and “Spiderwebs”

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 10, 2022 10:09 PM
Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, Eric Stefani and Tony Kanal of No Doubt (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, Eric Stefani and Tony Kanal of No Doubt. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Gwen Stefani is remembering the good old days.

The Voice coach, 53, shared an amazing throwback pic of her band No Doubt on Monday, celebrating the release of their most successful album Tragic Kingdom, which was was released 27 years ago on Monday.

"Tragic Kingdom dropped 27 years ago?! No way. Thx for the reminder @tonykanal gx," Stefani captioned the snapshot of herself sporting her signature blond locks and bright lipstick with bandmates Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young.

Kanal, 52, previously shared the same photo earlier that day, writing: "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.... Our Tragic Kingdom was released 27 years ago today."

Stefani admitted recently that it's "flattering" when contestants on the singing competition sang her songs, as she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Friday, saying she feels honored. Still, it can also get a little bit weird.

"I get really excited, but John Legend is known to not press his button if someone does one of his songs. And we're just kind of like, 'John, you have to press your button. They're doing your song!'" Stefani said of her fellow coach. "I guess he gets very scientific about it, and he just gets overwhelmed."

She added, "But people have done mine. I can't say when 'cause this hasn't come out yet, but I know one season somebody did 'Cool,' and I wasn't on that season, and Blake [Shelton] was like, 'Oh my God, they did your song!' It was a totally weird version of it, and it's awesome. They're always doing covers on that show."

RELATED VIDEO Gwen Stefani Says Meeting Blake Shelton Helped Her Embrace Her Feminine Style 'More Than Ever'

There's just one catch: "I love to hear them do it, it's just that sometimes I feel like because they're so personal, the lyrics, and then if they're doing all these fancy vocals on it, I'll be like, 'Oh... that's so weird,'" she said.

Stefani clarified, however, that she ultimately finds it "flattering."

