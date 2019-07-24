Gwen Stefani Cancels Her Upcoming Concert in Las Vegas: 'I Wish I Wasn't Feeling the Way I Do'

Gwen Stefani has no doubt that she needs to prioritize her health.

On Tuesday, the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 49, announced in a statement on Instagram that she was canceling her upcoming performance in Las Vegas on Wednesday night because she is currently “unwell.”

Stefani, who is headlining an extended residency at the Zappos Theater in Sin City until November 2, explained how upsetting it was to cancel the performance but noted that she was working on recovering before Friday’s show.

“I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night,” she wrote in the post. “I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do.”

“To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry,” Stefani added. “I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.”

A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Stefani kicked off her “Just A Girl” Las Vegas residency last year on June 27. She was initially scheduled to perform 25 shows through mid-March 2019.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” she tweeted in April 2018. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

By December 2018, Stefani had extended her residency by eight months and 21 dates, with her closing performance at the Zappos Theater scheduled for November 2, 2019.

“It feels like a chapter. I’ve done this long enough to know that when it’s happening, this is it,” she previously told PEOPLE of her residency. “You look at it and reflect on it with joy and gratitude and you realize how that was magic… You can’t really see that while it’s happening because you’re in it. It just feels so good to get to this point.”

During her many performances, Stefani has also received unwavering support from her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton.

On opening night, the country star, 43, was in attendance with Stefani’s 5-year-old son Apollo in his lap. Before the show even started, Stefani got a loving confidence boost from her man, as he tweeted his well wishes and sent a bouquet of flowers to her dressing room.

“You’ve worked so hard on this show. Congrats on opening night!!!” read his note on the bouquet. “I love you. Blake.”

The pop singer also seemed to pay homage to Shelton during the show by wearing a cowgirl outfit during “Make Me Like You,” a song she’s previously said is about her beau.

“I see a lot of admiring eyes on my sparkles. I know, it’s ridiculous,” Stefani said that night. “You don’t know what it’s like to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton. It’s like my fantasy come true.”

Image zoom Gwne Stefani and Blake Shelton John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty

Since then, the pair have gotten even closer, as they steadily approach their four-year anniversary in November.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long,” Shelton told PEOPLE on June 21. “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

With speculation growing about whether an engagement is on the horizon for the happy couple, Shelton — who went through a divorce with country star Miranda Lambert in 2015 — told Entertainment Tonight, “I gotta say that we couldn’t be happier, and we’ve never been doing better.”

Though he scoffed at the constant wedding rumors, he also hinted that a proposal isn’t totally out of the question.

“[Our bond] gets stronger every day,” he said. “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere.”