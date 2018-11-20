Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Get in the Holiday Spirit with Romantically Campy Christmas Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are already in the holiday spirit.

The No Doubt alum, 49, and country star, 42, are stealing hearts once again with their new music video for their duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” It’s part of the deluxe release of Stefani’s seasonal album of the same title, including songs such as “Cheer for the Elves” and “Secret Santa” written by the rocker, as well as covers of classics “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad.”

In the Sophie Muller-directed music video, Stefani and Shelton are living in a Christmas fantasy complete with tuxedos, ball gowns and plenty of old Hollywood glamour. It begins with the pair driving around in a convertible with the top down and a tree packed in between them as it snows.

They also dance in front of an adorable live band of kids until some predictable setbacks get in their way — from bees in the conifer, mismatched snowmen, accidentally wrapping Shelton in Christmas lights, and trouble with a nutcracker.

Of course, it ends with them both striking an adorable pose.

Stefani and Shelton started dating three years ago, and a source recently told PEOPLE the entertainers are actively planning for a long-term future together.

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable,” the insider said. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

“He still thinks he is so lucky that she wants to be with him and thinks she is the most beautiful woman in the world,” adds the source.

With packed work schedules between The Voice and Stefani’s Las Vegas residency, the couple also remain “very supportive” of each other “both personally and professionally,” the source said.