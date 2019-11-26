Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Talk Thanksgiving Traditions: 'We All Cook Together'

Thanksgiving has always been a big family getaway for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

For years now, the couple has spent the holiday uniting their loved ones (including Stefani’s sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5) at Shelton’s sprawling Lake Texoma, Oklahoma property — both stars typically documenting the extended weekend of fun on their respective social media accounts.

It’s a tradition they started not long after they began dating back in November 2015, and one they won’t be abandoning this year.

“We all fly out to Oklahoma, like 30 of us,” Stefani, 50, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, ahead of The Voice‘s live show. “Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at, and it’s just pretty incredible. We have fun, we all cook together, it’s fun.”

“This’ll be … I wanna say the fourth [year], but it might be more than that,” added Shelton, 43, of their holiday plans. “We’re taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away.”

Blending their families has been something the couple has done since the two met as coaches on The Voice and began dating (not long after Shelton’s divorce from fellow country crooner Miranda Lambert and Stefani’s divorce from husband Gavin Rossdale).

Back in April, Shelton and Stefani attended the premiere of UglyDolls with the former No Doubt member’s three sons.

“My cool points went up with this one,” Shelton joked to Extra on the orange carpet at the time. “The kids are super excited about this movie. I’m excited for them, because it’s such a great message.”

“It’s a rare thing for Gwen and [me] to even get out at all. We don’t really get a chance to do anything,” the country singer continued. “One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out. We get to do it about four or five times a year — this is one of them.”

Years earlier, in 2017, Shelton opened up to PEOPLE about his love for Stefani’s trio of boys.

“There’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?’ An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home,'” Shelton said. “They’re so damn funny. It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”

Shelton also hasn’t been shy about his love for his girlfriend, saying earlier this month that he still gets starstruck when he watches her perform.

“It gives me goosebumps talking about it because of the impact she had, especially as a female rock, ska, whatever you classify it, as just to have the impact that she has is pretty crazy,” he told Martina McBride on her Vocal Point podcast.

Stefani hasn’t held back either, calling Shelton a ”babe” during her People’s Choice Award acceptance speech this month and telling him, ”I love you so much.”

And as for whether she’ll walk down the aisle again, Stefani said last December that she feels “no pressure” to get engaged.

“[You] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life,” she said on Today last December. “We’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”