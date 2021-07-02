The pair's first duet, which they wrote together, came early in their relationship and touched on divorce and the fears around new beginnings.

"We were just writing it about ... it was hard to kind of let our guards down again, you know what I mean?" Shelton explained on Today. "Just going through some issues, and so that's what the song was even written about. It's like, I know something bad is going to happen, because it always does, so let's just get it over with now."

Sample lyrics: "I never ever meant to get so into you / Thought I was using you just to get me through / You know I'm broken, I don't trust anyone / Last thing I needed was to fall in love / You've got me dreaming, got me thinking, I've got some hope / There is nobody else I wanna get to know / But I'm so scared, I don't know what to do / How did you get me so into you?"