Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Song Lyrics About Each Other
The singers — who just picked up a marriage license in Oklahoma — have often expressed their love and gratitude for one another through song
'Go Ahead and Break My Heart,' 2016 Duet
The pair's first duet, which they wrote together, came early in their relationship and touched on divorce and the fears around new beginnings.
"We were just writing it about ... it was hard to kind of let our guards down again, you know what I mean?" Shelton explained on Today. "Just going through some issues, and so that's what the song was even written about. It's like, I know something bad is going to happen, because it always does, so let's just get it over with now."
Sample lyrics: "I never ever meant to get so into you / Thought I was using you just to get me through / You know I'm broken, I don't trust anyone / Last thing I needed was to fall in love / You've got me dreaming, got me thinking, I've got some hope / There is nobody else I wanna get to know / But I'm so scared, I don't know what to do / How did you get me so into you?"
'Make Me Like You,' 2016 Stefani Single
Jimmy Kimmel got Stefani to admit that her 2016 single was "about that guy," as she said coyly during a visit to his show.
In fact much of her album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, was rumored to be about Shelton, with some of the more heartbreaking tracks touching on her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.
Sample lyrics: "Something I could get used to / I could get used to this / It's getting harder to leave it / Your lips on my lips / Oh, I can't believe it / How good it could be / Didn't wanna believe it, but now you are all I see"
'Came Here to Forget,' 2016 Shelton Single
Though CMT reports the lead single from Shelton's 2016 album If I'm Honest wasn't written with the singer in mind, it's impossible not to see his situation with Stefani in the verse.
Sample lyrics: "Girl, you're getting over him and I'm getting over her / The eyes have it made, ain't gotta say a word / Misery loves company, that's why it's you and me / Buying each other drinks, back at the bar, as thick as thieves / Stealing these little sips / Doing our best to make the best of the worst of it"
'A Guy with a Girl,' 2016 Shelton Single
"A Guy with a Girl" has a similar backstory — a song written for any artist that landed on Shelton's record and coincidentally connects to his relationship.
" 'A Guy With a Girl' is my life right now," Shelton told Billboard. "Out on the farm or touring, [I'm] that guy, and then at the end of the day, when it's time to have a life and go to a party or something, I become the guy that's with Gwen. It's pretty cool."
Sample lyrics: "And I'm just the guy with the girl everybody wants to know / Wishin' you were there alone / Wonderin' how I ever got your little hand in mine / Lookin' over at ya like, "Ain't she beautiful?" / I'm invisible, but I stand right there and smile / You're right beside me, oh and I see the same thing they're seein' / But, I don't mind being the guy with the girl, no"
'I'll Name the Dogs,' 2017 Shelton Single
This lovey-dovey single was written for Shelton, and aligned with the singer's feelings on settling down with Stefani and her three sons, he alluded to on Today.
Sample lyrics: "I'm talking you and me with the same street name / Same last name, same everything / It's a real thing, a how I feel thing / So I'ma go on and take a swing"
'You Make It Feel Like Christmas,' 2017 Duet
Come for the sweet lyrics (literally, they sing about gingerbread) and stay for the delightfully campy music video.
Sample lyrics: "Thought I was done for, thought that love had died / But you came along, I swear you saved my life / And I wanna thank you, baby / 'Cause you make it feel like Christmas"
'Nobody But You,' 2019 Duet
An explanation is hardly necessary for the pair's 2019 duet (just peep those lyrics!) though interestingly, it was supposed to be strictly a Shelton single.
"It wasn't originally set to be a duet at all," his producer Scott Hendricks told Taste of Country. But, he continued, "she fit like a glove, and it was super easy."
Sample lyrics: "Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set 'em free / But that ain't gonna work for me / I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me / I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you"
'Happy Anywhere,' 2020 Duet
The couple's 2020 duet has the makings of a perfect wedding song (hint, hint!). The video is equally adorable, featuring five years of home movies of the couple with additional footage shot and edited by Stefani's brother as they all stayed home together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sample lyrics: "I'm running wide open / I was born with my feet in motion / But since I met you, I swear / I could be happy anywhere / Any map dot location / You're always my destination / You're the only thing that I'm chained to / I could be happy anywhere / I could be happy anywhere with you"