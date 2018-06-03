Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Romantic at Pal's Wedding — and She Dances to 'Hollaback Girl'!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating love.

The former No Doubt singer played personal wedding videographer on Saturday, documenting a friend’s nuptials at River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas — in which Shelton, 41, served as part of the bridal party — on her Instagram Stories.

After Stefani captured her beau making his grand entrance to the reception, arms linked with a bridesmaid, the couple snapped a sweet selfie showing them beaming with big smiles. The 48-year-old singer also made sure to get plenty of pictures of Shelton being funny with friends and hanging out with the bride and groom.

At one point, the DJ played Stefani’s hit anthem “Hollaback Girl,” and she shared a video of herself joining others on the dance floor to sing along.

“Pulled on to the dance floor,” she captioned the footage, adding “Bananas” and the fruit emoji.

Stefani rocked her signature red lip for the occasion, adding a pop of color to her black and white dress, which was paired with over-the-knee boots. She pulled her blonde locks into a chic ponytail to complete the look. Meanwhile, Shelton looked dapper in a traditional black suit and tie, spruced up by a simple boutonnière.

With wedding season in full swing, the duo have been recently been asked about tying the knot themselves.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, the talk show host pressed Stefani on whether rumors that the two were planning on getting married soon were true — a question the singer skirted by asking DeGeneres for advice.

“I love being married,” the host said. “I think you should get married.”

Stefani said her three sons — Kingston, 11, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — “love” Shelton.

DeGeneres dropped the topic but told her to keep it in mind.

“I do,” she replied. “I think about it all the time.”

Shelton also admitted to CMT’s Cody Alan that he has been contemplating tying the knot.

“I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton said when asked about walking down the aisle. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Should the couple decide to walk down the aisle, they don’t have to look far to find someone to officiate the ceremony: Luke Bryan has already offered his services. The country crooner, 41, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards that he would be “honored” to officiate the pair’s nuptials someday.

“If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist,” Bryan said, joking. “Every time I meet Gwen, she’s holding her phone way out here to read. I’m like, ‘That’s it, she can’t see!’ ”