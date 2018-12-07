Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Ruined Each Other's Christmas Gifts: 'It's Useless!'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sure do love Christmas. They just don’t necessarily love buying one another gifts.

On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stefani, 49, revealed the struggles she and her boyfriend had when shopping for one another this year — admitting they both ruined each other’s gifts.

“It’s so hard! He has everything,” Stefani said. “I feel like we’re both sitting there going, ‘Promise me you’re not going to get me anything. Let’s just not get gifts this time.’ “

Of course, neither Stefani nor Shelton listened.

Gwen Stefani

Shelton, 42, tried to get Stefani a jacket she had her eye on during Black Friday shopping, thinking she had passed on the item for being “too expensive.” Turns out, Stefani decided to buy it to try it on. “When it came, he was like, ‘I got you that! That’s your Christmas present!’ ” she said. ‘Now I have two of them, so that happened.”

In Stefani’s case, she planned to buy Shelton a leaf blower but accidentally texted the Home Depot link to a group chat she didn’t realize he was on. “Blake wrote back, ‘Yeah that’s a perfect gift.’ He was on it! I blew it with the leaf blower!” she recounted, adding that Shelton later “confessed he had actually bought one” the week prior.

“It’s useless,” she joked.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Laughs aside, the couple’s struggles haven’t killed their Christmas spirt. Both appeared together in a music video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” the title track off her holiday album, which was reissued this year.

Their mutual love of the holiday was actually one of the things that bonded them as a couple.

“It was one of those things when you both start hanging out and it’s like, ‘You like Christmas? [Gasp] I like Christmas!’ ” Stefani told Kimmel. “And then we realized that we actually both really do love Christmas music.”

Making a Christmas album was a dream for Stefani, who said she wanted to make the album to “go for the Christmas song that lives on after I die.”

“The music is so special and brings all those memories,” she said. “The whole album sounds Christmas-y cause it’s old-fashioned. … It really has that classical vibe.”

Elsewhere on the show, Stefani performed “Feliz Navidad,” her duet with Cuban singer Mon Laferte.

She also talked about her recently extended Just a Girl Las Vegas residency. “I feel like it was my life onstage and it feels very nostalgic,” Stefani said. “People are coming out and it’s their big night, leaving the kids behind. It’s this whole, ‘We’re making memories’ thing.”

That doesn’t mean the show has been easy. “It’s hard, there’s no faking it because I feel like the show is really intimate, the audience is right there,” she said. “You’re just like, ‘Okay, here we are! Let’s go!’ It’s really emotional. It’s not easy!”

“Even when I went to see Jennifer [Lopez]. She was like, ‘This is awesome,’ but 120 shows in, she’s like, ‘It’s exhausting,’ ” Stefani added. “And she literally would skid across the whole stage on [her] knees!”

Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas show Splash News

Shelton has been to “a handful” of Stefani’s shows, she said, though has stayed mostly behind the scenes.

“He found a private place up in the balcony he can watch from,” Stefani said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “He sat in the audience for one show and I feel like that’s probably the last time he’ll do that. There’s so many videos of him sitting the audience so far.”

Stefani’s son Zuma, 10 — one of her three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale — has also been a constant presence at her shows, though he’s a little more visual.

“Zuma, my middle boy, is really into it. He actually works the show,” Stefani said. “He takes me on and off stage. Puts me on the elevator. Walks with his little light. I think he really just wants to come out at the end. He thinks he needs to come out and do the bow at the end. He does it every night. Nobody else who is working backstage comes out front at the end but he does.”

There’s only been one downside to Vegas: finding things to entertain three young kids.

“I think we found everything you can do there and we only have done 12 shows,” Stefani said with a laugh. “That part’s hard. They’ll be going up the elevator and seeing things they probably shouldn’t see. But there’s a lot of fun stuff. The wave pool [at the Mandalay Bay]. I feel like every time we go, there’s so many treats.”

“It’s a lot of a lot,” she added. “I feel really blessed to be there. I don’t think I could have done it anytime before now. Now is the time.”