A Timeline of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship
The couple — who met while coaching on The Voice — tied the knot in Oklahoma over the July Fourth weekend
April 2014: First Meeting
The couple met while coaching contestants on The Voice in 2014.
At the time, both were still with their previous spouses. Stefani was married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, while Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.
November 2014: First Selfie
Stefani posted her first photo with the country singer on Nov. 25, 2014, simply captioning the snap, "💓him @blakeshelton @nbcthevoice gx."
July-Sept. 2015: Getting Through Together
The coworkers soon turned confidants when they each went through their own respective heartbreaks in the summer of 2015. In July, Shelton and Lambert divorced, and in August, Stefani and Rossdale split.
Stefani told Howard Stern in July 2016 that when Shelton revealed his split from Lambert to the Voice team in July 2015, she "went white."
"I was in shock, because I felt like he was exposing me. I just couldn't even wrap my head around it," Stefani admitted of the moment Shelton broke the news. "I didn't want anyone to know what was going on with me … I had this huge weight on me and nobody but my parents and obviously everybody involved knew."
Then, Stefani started to open up to Shelton about the end of her own marriage. "It was during that time, he came up to my chair… I never saw him look so upset. So then I was like, 'I gotta talk to you.' "
Stefani added it was "unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment." She also noted that she "wasn't trying to start a relationship," it just happened.
November 2015: Officially Together
A source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE shortly thereafter that the pair had started dating. A representative for Shelton also confirmed the romance to PEOPLE, after the pair had everyone talking about their relationship status when they were spotted together over Halloween weekend that year.
"Blake and Gwen have begun dating," said an insider. "They've been supporting each other through a difficult time and they're really happy together."
"Everyone is thrilled because they're both incredibly nice people," added the source.
January 2016: A Horse of Course
Talk about ride or die!
Oklahoma native Shelton got horses for Stefani and himself, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Gwen, she loves riding and she loves horses. It's actually so funny that people are so shocked by that, but … name me one girl on the planet that doesn't love horses or just think that they are beautiful."
February 2016: Red Carpet Ready
The pair made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
July 2016: A Lifesaver
Shelton told Billboard in 2016, "Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."
November 2017: Celebrating Her Sexiest Man
After Shelton was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, the country singer told PEOPLE that he credited his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani, for convincing him to embrace the crown. "She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment,' " Shelton said.
November 2018: A Christmas Duet
Though it wasn't the couple's first time sharing the mic, the pair coupled up for Stefani's Christmas album, performing together on the track, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."
November 2018: Supportive Boyfriend
Shelton made sure to support his girlfriend while attending a show during her Las Vegas residency in November 2018.
March 2019: A Sweet Smooch
When a fan threw a copy of Stefani's Love. Angel. Music. Baby. album onstage at one of Shelton's shows, the singer gave it a long smooch and declared, "I haven't seen her in a couple weeks, so ..."
August 2019: Reunited Onscreen
In 2019, Stefani returned to The Voice, making the couple coworkers yet again.
November 2019: Madly in Love
A source told PEOPLE, "They're still madly in love and beyond inseparable. Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they've found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever."
January 2020: New Year, New Duet
The couple premiered "Nobody But You" on Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country album in January 2020, and it sounded like the song was all about their relationship. They took their love song public, performing at the 2020 Grammys, and it eventually became their first to go No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart.
July 2020: They're 'Happy Anywhere'
The quarantine-inspired ballad "Happy Anywhere," released amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is an ode to the pair's love.
The couple quarantined at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, with Stefani telling Entertainment Tonight, "We got to be in Oklahoma as a family. We got to do things we never get to do, like try to make sourdough bread, like everybody else in America, and just do so many fun things -- garden, tear down trees, plant tons of different things."
July 2020: Blake Opens Up About Gwen's Sons
Shelton has become a father figure to Stefani's sons, Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock and Kingston James McGregor. Shelton told Today in July 2020 that he was balancing being their friend with taking on the job of role model.
"That's a scary moment for me because it's one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but you do have to consider after a while that they start to listen to things that you say. There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that," Shelton said, referring to a sweet Father's Day tribute from Stefani, posted in June 2020.
The No Doubt singer (who shares her sons with ex Gavin Rossdale) shared a collection of photos to her Instagram feed of her boyfriend spending time with all three boys over the years.
"Happy father's day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G❤️K❤️Z❤️A gx," Stefani wrote in the post's caption.
October 2020: Back on The Voice
Stefani once again returned to The Voice, with Shelton telling Entertainment Tonight, "Having Gwen back is very comforting to all the coaches. We were all able to just go back to the game we already knew. We all know how to play each other at this thing. It felt like the old gang got back together again, and we're having a blast."
October 2020: She Said Yes!
The couple announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020, with Stefani sharing a photo of her ring alongside her new fiancé. The caption? A simple "yes please! 💍🙏🏻"
Shelton shared the same post with a sweet caption of his own.
"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life." he wrote. "I love you. I heard a YES!"
January 2021: 'Healing' Before Their Engagement
During an interview with Today, the No Doubt singer shared that the couple had to talk things through before taking the next step in their relationship. After having both gone through divorces, Stefani told the outlet, "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together."
"So I think in a romantic way, when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly — and so late in your life — you think 'I want to marry you!' That's the first romantic reaction, like, 'Let's get married,' " she continued. "So we always talked about it, of course, and I think that as the years were going by, it didn't need to happen. There was a lot of healing to do."
June 2021: Snippets from Gwen's Bridal Shower
The soon-to-be bride revealed bits from her surprise bridal shower on Instagram on June 10.
"I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said in a selfie video. "I'm getting married!"
Stefani shared photos of several of her gifts, including a card "to the Bride to Be" and some pretty pink flowers. "Feeling loved feeling blessed," she wrote.
She also shared a photo of herself as she sipped some wine and held onto one of her gifts. "👰🏼♀️💍🥰 gx," the star captioned the photo from a friend's Instagram story that read, "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED."
June 2021: 'Ecstatic' About Their Wedding
The couple are excited to tie the knot this summer in front of family and friends, a source told PEOPLE in June.
"Ever since they got engaged, they have both been adamant that no wedding will happen until it's safe for family and friends to attend. Gwen expressed early on that she really wanted a summer wedding," the source said. "She was upset earlier this year when it seemed to be no end in sight for the pandemic. She slowly started planning the wedding this spring though."
"They are both ecstatic that it can finally happen. They are getting married this summer. Gwen's boys will be very involved," the insider added. "Blake is a great extra dad and very close with the boys."
They came one step closer on July 1, when news broke they'd picked up a marriage license in Oklahoma.
July 2021: Officially Husband and Wife
It's official! Shelton and Stefani tied the knot at the country singer's Tishomingo ranch over the Fourth of July weekend, PEOPLE confirmed.
On Sunday July 4, Page Six posted photos of what appeared to be the Oklahoma wedding festivities.