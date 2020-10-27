The coworkers soon turned confidants when they each went through their own respective heartbreaks in the summer of 2015. In July, Shelton and Lambert divorced, and in August, Stefani and Rossdale split.

Stefani told Howard Stern in July 2016 that when Shelton revealed his split from Lambert to the Voice team in July 2015, she "went white."

"I was in shock, because I felt like he was exposing me. I just couldn't even wrap my head around it," Stefani admitted of the moment Shelton broke the news. "I didn't want anyone to know what was going on with me … I had this huge weight on me and nobody but my parents and obviously everybody involved knew."

Then, Stefani started to open up to Shelton about the end of her own marriage. "It was during that time, he came up to my chair… I never saw him look so upset. So then I was like, 'I gotta talk to you.' "

Stefani added it was "unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment." She also noted that she "wasn't trying to start a relationship," it just happened.