Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Red Carpet Date Night at Bennett's War Premiere

It’s date night for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!

The musical couple smiled big on the red carpet Tuesday night at the premiere of Bennett’s War in Burbank, California. Stefani, 49, and Shelton, 43, posed affectionately in photos, and they weren’t afraid to show a little PDA.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer wore fishnet tights layered with black fringed denim shorts, a black and white cutout top, an army green jacket and black tall boots. Her country boyfriend dressed casually in jeans and a black collared shirt.

In one photo, Stefani lovingly looks up at Shelton, her boyfriend of nearly four years.

The couple also took photos with country singer Trace Adkins and Canadian actress Victoria Pratt, both who star in Bennett’s War, which opens Aug. 30.

Stefani posted about her night out with Shelton on her Instagram story, sharing videos of the two in the car on the way to the premiere.

One Twitter user captured the sweet moment when Shelton’s hand was resting on Stefani’s knee as they drove together.

The couple is back to work together on The Voice set as the mother of three makes her return as a coach following the departure of Adam Levine, who announced his exit in May after 16 seasons.

“They’re coming up on their four-year anniversary, but Blake and Gwen still act like lovebirds,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the pair, who began dating in fall 2015 while both starring on the NBC series.

“They’re really happier than ever, and being back where they first fell in love has been fun for them,” the source says. “They can’t believe how quickly time has flown by, and their relationship is very solid. Blake worships her, and Gwen feels very secure with him.”