Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are 'Both Ready to Get Married,' Says Source

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to say "I do."

Less than two months after the country star, 44, and the No Doubt singer, 51, got engaged at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple is likely to tie the knot sooner rather than later.

"This won't be a long engagement," says the source. "There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married."

The source also says that The Voice coaches "don't want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it."

Shelton and Stefani announced their engagement on Oct. 27 when they posted a joyful joint announcement showing off the ring on Instagram. "Yes please," Stefani simply captioned her post, while Shelton wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

The pair first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.

"Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust," Stefani told Today in 2018. "We’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can."

According to a source, Shelton asked Stefani's sons with ex Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 — for permission before he proposed.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source close to Stefani previously told PEOPLE. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

The engaged pair have also collaborated on several duets together, including "Nobody But You" — which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. They also share the holiday song "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" from Shelton's 2016 If I'm Honest album.