Talk about a blast from the past.

On Thursday, Gwen Stefani shared a throwback pic of herself sporting mega-’80s hair and a mega-’80s dress. By her side stands what appears to be a young Blake Shelton, in full mullet glory, with his arm around his shoulder.

However, a closer look reveals that it is not, in fact, young Shelton. It appears that Stefani, 49, took a little creative license with photoshop. Even so, the results are hilarious and adorable — even the mullet, which can be seen in full here (NSFW).

Yes, Shelton has strong feelings about the oft-misunderstood hairstyle. Upon earning PEOPLE’s coveted Sexiest Man Alive title in 2017, he declared that he would use his power to make mullets chic again (#MMCA).

“The mullet’s coming back this year,” Shelton, 42, told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on her self-titled talk show in November of that year. “It has to be. That used to be ugly, it’s officially sexy now.”

“When I think of sexy, I think of my heroes and Billy Ray Cyrus was one of them,” he continued. “With this new power that has been bestowed on me, I can bring the mullet back which makes it okay for any of us to have them.”

Blake Shelton in 2002 Alan L. Mayor/Getty Images

Shelton’s confidence came with DeGeneres’ claim that, “When you’re sexy, you can do anything because then people will follow it [saying], ‘Well Blake did it.’ “

“It’s the law. It’s like the sun coming up,” Shelton agreed. “I’m sexy.”

When he’s not bringing sexy back — mullet style — Shelton stars in cute social media posts courtesy of his girlfriend. On Valentine’s Day, the “Make Me Like You” singer posted a trio of images highlighting their loving relationship.

In one photo, the pair smiled together while appearing to have recently woken up, given Shelton’s off-kilter hair.

Another image features what appears to be a cookie cake with the words “Gwen loves Blake” written on it in red and white icing, and in a third, Stefani sneaks a loving look at the 42-year-old country star while he casts a silly look at the camera.

“#happyvalentinesday❤️ @blakeshelton #i❤️u #yourmyfavorite gx,” she captioned the images.