On Thursday, Gwen Stefani shared a throwback pic of herself sporting mega-'80s hair in a mega-'80s dress
Talk about a blast from the past.
On Thursday, Gwen Stefani shared a throwback pic of herself sporting mega-’80s hair and a mega-’80s dress. By her side stands what appears to be a young Blake Shelton, in full mullet glory, with his arm around his shoulder.
However, a closer look reveals that it is not, in fact, young Shelton. It appears that Stefani, 49, took a little creative license with photoshop. Even so, the results are hilarious and adorable — even the mullet, which can be seen in full here (NSFW).
RELATED: Gwen Stefani Grins from Ear to Ear in Sweet Valentine’s Day Tribute to Boyfriend Blake Shelton
Yes, Shelton has strong feelings about the oft-misunderstood hairstyle. Upon earning PEOPLE’s coveted Sexiest Man Alive title in 2017, he declared that he would use his power to make mullets chic again (#MMCA).
“The mullet’s coming back this year,” Shelton, 42, told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on her self-titled talk show in November of that year. “It has to be. That used to be ugly, it’s officially sexy now.”
“When I think of sexy, I think of my heroes and Billy Ray Cyrus was one of them,” he continued. “With this new power that has been bestowed on me, I can bring the mullet back which makes it okay for any of us to have them.”
Shelton’s confidence came with DeGeneres’ claim that, “When you’re sexy, you can do anything because then people will follow it [saying], ‘Well Blake did it.’ “
“It’s the law. It’s like the sun coming up,” Shelton agreed. “I’m sexy.”
RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Talks About the ‘Heroes’ In His Life — His ‘Close’ Friends: They’re ‘Rare to Have’
When he’s not bringing sexy back — mullet style — Shelton stars in cute social media posts courtesy of his girlfriend. On Valentine’s Day, the “Make Me Like You” singer posted a trio of images highlighting their loving relationship.
In one photo, the pair smiled together while appearing to have recently woken up, given Shelton’s off-kilter hair.
Another image features what appears to be a cookie cake with the words “Gwen loves Blake” written on it in red and white icing, and in a third, Stefani sneaks a loving look at the 42-year-old country star while he casts a silly look at the camera.
“#happyvalentinesday❤️ @blakeshelton #i❤️u #yourmyfavorite gx,” she captioned the images.