Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Say 'Hi 2020' After Celebrating the New Year Together

Gwen Stefani has all she wants to kick off 2020 right, including boyfriend Blake Shelton.

The former No Doubt rocker and the “God's Country” singer — who celebrated their four-year dating anniversary last month — spent New Years Eve together with their families after they both performed on NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 broadcast.

Stefani, 50, shared videos from her busy night on her Instagram story, including behind-the-scenes moments with her backup dancers after the show, where she performed “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape.” Shelton, 43, also pre-taped a few of his hit songs, and the couple then reunited with a big hug and kisses as they celebrated the last few hours of 2019 with friends and family.

The mom of three posted more videos from their football bar NYE party — including several shots of Shelton showing off his dance moves as they watched Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” performance on TV, while she giggled in the background.

After cheers-ing with more kisses and champagne, Stefani signed off for the night with a photo of her 2020 headgear.

“Hi #2020 Gx,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier this month, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Stefani, 50, and Shelton, 43 — who recently teamed up for a new love song, “Nobody But You,” featured on Shelton’s newest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country — are ready to take the next step in their relationship, but that they’ve hit a roadblock.

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” a Stefani insider said. But Stefani, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, hopes to have a church ceremony with the country star. (Stefani was previously wed to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, 54, for 13 years before the pair split in 2015.)

Still, the Voice coaches are certain they’ve found “the one” in each other and are “very serious” about their relationship, a friend of the couple said. “It’s definitely headed toward marriage.”

Over the last few years, Shelton has become a second father figure to Stefani’s sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, and the singers’ respective families have also become close.

“They’re all very like-minded and comfortable with each other,” the friend added. “Gwen brings this sparkle to the country world. Her love for Blake is clear, and she’s been embraced by everyone.”

Last month, the couple continued their Thanksgiving tradition of the past few years and returned to Shelton’s Lake Texoma, Oklahoma, property and added a very special dish to the menu this year: a turkey covered with Funyuns.

While documenting the cooking process, Stefani explained that the idea to make the turkey came from her son Apollo.

“Apollo, what’s happening? Explain how you thought of this idea,” she said, as her son replied, “because everyone loves Funyuns in this family.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since meeting on set of The Voice in 2015, after both of their respective divorces (Stefani to Rossdale and Shelton to Miranda Lambert).