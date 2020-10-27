Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Yes please!" Gwen Stefani captioned her Instagram post with the announcement

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged: 'Thanks for Saving My 2020 and the Rest of My Life'

The couple made their engagement Instagram official on Tuesday with a sweet post from Stefani, 51, sharing a photo of her ring alongside her new fiancé, 44. A source close to Stefani confirmed to PEOPLE that the two got engaged over the weekend of Oct. 17 in Oklahoma.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx," Stefani captioned the photo on Instagram.

Shelton shared the same post with a sweet caption.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life." he wrote. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

The big announcement comes just weeks after the No Doubt alum told Extra that she thought it was "pretty cute" when people referred to Shelton as her husband.

"Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said, referring to Shelton, 44. "I guess we're just together."

"People got used to it or something like that," she added. "But it's pretty cute."

In August, she corrected Dua Lipa on Jummy Kimmel Live after the British singer referred to Shelton as her husband.

"Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani said.

The happy couple first fell in love on the set of The Voice in 2015, bonding over their own recent heartbreak and respective divorces. They've been together ever since.

“When you’re where she and I were, and you just feel so betrayed and on bottom, this bond that we formed when we found out what each other were going through, it’s still there,” Shelton previously told PEOPLE.

Four years after news first broke that the couple was dating, a source told PEOPLE exclusively the entertainers were actively planning for a long-term future together.

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable,” the source revealed in November. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

With packed work schedules between The Voice and Stefani’s Las Vegas residency, the couple have always remained “very supportive” of each other “both personally and professionally,” said the source.

In November 2018, Shelton pulled Stefani onstage when he and Voice host Carson Daly picked up an award for the competition show at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

“All-time favorite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her,” Shelton said, pointing at the singer before Daly piped in, “You wanna come up? Come up and say a few [words]. Come on up!”

The former TRL host led the audience in a chant of, “Gwen! Gwen! Gwen!” as she made her way shyly up, taking her boyfriend’s hand to join the animated duo on stage.

“Oh my God, I’m so excited to be with Blake Shelton!” Stefani raved when Daly asked her to say something.

The loving couple regularly gives each other props on-air and over social media.

Although the "God's Country" singer is not quite as social media savvy as his new fiancé, he recently posted an adorable Tweet praising her 2019 Met Gala look.

[embed]https://twitter.com/blakeshelton/status/1125816026686459904[/embed]

“What’s most important to Gwen is somebody who has her back and is a best friend so that’s kind of how it started. It just feels like it gets stronger all the time,” Shelton said in 2017.

A month later, Stefani shared an intimate moment between the couple while relaxing on their tour bus.

In the retro-looking Instagram video, Shelton serenades his girlfriend with an acoustic version of “Turnin’ Me On.”

“Pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thang,” Shelton sings in the video, as he lovingly stares at the pop singer. “If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants / The neon’s buzzin’ when she pulls that string / Turnin’ me on like it’s her job / Sometimes I think she must get off on / Turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on.”

Shelton previously revealed to PEOPLE that his pals initially thought Stefani was out of his league while they celebrated the opening of his new restaurant and bar Ole Red Nashville, which joins his existing location in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, ‘What the hell is that all about?'” Shelton said. “But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense.”

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” he continued. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”

The No Doubt rocker also raved about PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in November 2017, calling her beau "perfect."

A year later, the pair stole hearts once again when they debuted the music video for their Christmas duet in November 2018.

In the Sophie Muller-directed music video, Stefani and Shelton are living in a Christmas fantasy complete with tuxedos, ball gowns and plenty of old Hollywood glamour.

They also dance in front of an adorable live band of kids until some predictable setbacks get in their way — from bees in the conifer, mismatched snowmen, accidentally wrapping Shelton in Christmas lights, and trouble with a nutcracker.

In December, Stefani revealed during an interview with Today’s Natalie Morales that despite all the speculation (and prodding from Ellen DeGeneres) she and Shelton felt "zero pressure” to tie the knot.

“Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life — we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can,” she explained.

Later that month, Shelton told Morales his relationship with Stefani was "meant to be."

“I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody,” he said. “She’s everything that you could hope a human being could be.”

This is the third marriage for Shelton who split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert in 2015 and was previously wed to Kaynette William from 2003 to 2006.

Throughout the years, the couple has enjoyed ducking away to Shelton’s Tishomingo ranch for holidays and quick getaways, in addition to spending plenty of time together with Stefani’s kids Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, from her past marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale.

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own. They just glow when they’re together,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Shelton's fellow Voice coach and longtime friend Kelly Clarkson said that he "has this gravitational pull" when it comes to being around kids.

"I’ve even seen him with Gwen's son Apollo and her kids, and he’s like this tree that they all climb on," she said.